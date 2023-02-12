STANFORD — Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points in the second half for Stanford and played a key role in neutralizing Pac-12 leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis, as the Cardinal stunned No. 4 Arizona 88-79 on Saturday night.

Stanford (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time this year and a top-four team for the first time since they topped No. 3 UCLA in 2007. Arizona (22-4, 11-4), hoping to stay a half-game behind UCLA for the conference lead, had a seven-game win snapped.

Courtney Ramey scored a season- and game-high 26 points for Arizona, which could not overcome Tubelis’ worst game of the season. The junior forward, who had 40 points against Oregon on Feb. 2 and had averaged a near double-double this season (20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds) to lead the conference in both categories, was held to four points.

Tubelis did not have a rebound and committed four fouls.

Stanford repeated a game plan that helped them stay close in a four-point loss to Arizona in last year’s conference tournament. They gave Arizona the perimeter and aggressively worked to keep the ball away from the 6-foot-11 Tubelis and 7-foot center Oumar Ballo, who was limited to eight points.

“They have big-time players, and on the inside, if they get paint touches, there’s nobody in the country who’s going to stop them,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said. “So you’ve got to try to find a way to limit the touches inside.”

The result was forcing Arizona to attempt 35 3-pointers. They made 14, but as Ramey said, “That’s not going to win us a lot of games. When we’re chucking up a lot of threes, we take it back to the drawing board.”

Stanford’s Michael O’Connell scored a career-high 22 points, helping the Cardinal outshoot the Wildcats 61% to 46% from the field. Brandon Angel added 14 points for Stanford, Maxime Reynaud had 13 points and Harrison Ingram contributed 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Pelle Larsson and Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Jones credited Arizona for keeping the ball away from him in a scoreless first half, the way the Cardinal did with Tubelis. But Jones’ teammates found a way after intermission to get their team’s leading scorer the ball.

Jones took command of a back-and-forth game a third of the way through the second half, scoring all 13 of Stanford’s points during a nearly seven-minute stretch that ended with a layup that gave the Cardinal a 67-66 lead with 7:35 remaining.

A 3-point play by Angel extended Stanford’s lead to 70-66 before a Ramey 3-pointer cut the lead to one.

But the Cardinal scored the next nine points, punctuating the run with a wide-open 3-pointer by O’Connell that extended their lead to 79-69 with 3:28 left.

“You could feel the energy in the gym,” O’Connell said. “Everyone’s mood kind of changes and gets more confidence on the offensive side and the defensive side.”

Stanford limited Arizona to 3 for 9 shooting over the final 5:42 of the game.

The Wildcats have to find a way to make halftime adjustments when their interior scorers spend the first 20 minutes being denied the ball. Future opponents are going to watch a lot of tape from Saturday’s game to see how Stanford did it.

The Cardinal passed a huge test in their win over the No. 4 team in the country by not folding after Arizona used a 9-0 run late in the first half to take a 44-35 lead. They visit No. 7 UCLA on Thursday.

Arizona State 70, Cal 62 (OT)

BERKELEY — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats won in overtime Saturday night.

Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State (10-8, 9-6 Pac-12) a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. Monty Bowser converted a three-point play — with the help of goaltending — to pull the Golden Bears within 61-60 but Cambridge answered with a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give ASU a six-point lead with two minutes left.

DJ Horne added 12 points for the Sun Devils.

Grant Newell scored eight points — including back-to-back 3s — and Bowser added five in a 13-4 run that gave Cal a 22-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Cambridge scored the Sun Devils' next eight points to make it 27-25 less than three minutes later and ASU led until DeJuan Clayton and Sam Alajiki made consecutive 3s for an 8-0 run that gave Cal a 51-49 lead with 2:43 left in regulation.

Devan Cambridge hit a jumper 14 seconds later to make it 51-all and, after Alajiki made another 3, Horne sandwiched a 3-pointer and a jumper around a free throw by Collins to make it 57-54 with 48 seconds to go. Alajiki hit his third from behind the arc 13 seconds later, and DJ Horne missed a clean look at a 16-foot pull-up jumper just before the end of regulation, to force overtime.

Bowser and Grant Newell scored 14 points apiece for Cal (3-22, 2-12). Clayton and Alajiki each scored 11.

The Bears, who opened the season with 13 straight losses, have lost 10 games in a row. The Sun Devils have won eight of their last nine games against Cal.

Arizona State host Colorado Thursday. Cal travels to face USC on Thursday.

Women

Stanford 96, Arizona State 64

TEMPE, Ariz. — Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help No. 6 Stanford to a lopsided 96-64 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Sunday afternoon.

Emma-Nnopu made five 3-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points, making four from behind the arc. Each made four three-pointers in the first half. The Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) were 12 of 23 from distance, with nine makes in the first half.

Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.

Lauren Betts had 13 points and Kiki Iriafen had 12 points in 13 minutes for the Cardinal, who played reserves the majority of the game.

Haley Jones had two points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots 1n 21 minutes.

Jump made three three-pointers in the first five minutes and Stanford went on a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter for a 21-7 lead that grew to 29-13 at the end of quarter.

Stanford led 54-23 at halftime and 70-38 after three quarters.

Emma-Nnopu ended each of the first two quarters with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. All four of her first-half baskets were threes. She had 11 three-pointers entering the game.

The Cardinal recovered nicely from its upset at Washington last Sunday with a road sweep against the Arizona schools and should move up in the AP Top 25 after No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Iowa lost last week. The Cardinal has four games remaining, three against ranked teams, and finishes the regular season at No. 7 Utah on February 25.

Arizona State head coach Natasha Adair has had a trying first season, and a home game against Stanford is seldom a tonic. The Sun Devils were forced to forfeit mid-January games at Utah and Colorado because injuries prevented them from fielding the requisite seven scholarship players. They suited up nine players Sunday.

Stanford hosts USC on Friday.