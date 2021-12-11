 Skip to main content
Men's College Basketball

Men's College Basketball: Kelly sparks Cal past Santa Clara, 72-60

  Updated
Santa Clara California Basketball

California forward Andre Kelly (22) shoots as Santa Clara center Parker Braun (23) and guard Jalen Williams (24) defend during the second half Saturday night in Berkeley.

 John Hefti, Associated Press

BERKELEY — Andre Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as California pulled away from Santa Clara to earn a 72-60 win on Saturday night.

The Golden Bears were a perfect 10-for-10 from the line, including all six free throw attempts in the final minute.

Santa Clara tied the game at 53-53 on a layup by PJ Pipes with just under six minutes to play, but Kelly scored at the basket and Grant Anticevich hit a jumper and a layup to spark a 10-2 run.

Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points and dished six assists for Cal (6-5) and Anticevich added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Cal outrebounded Santa Clara 44-26 and limited the Broncos to just one offensive rebound. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears shot 29 of 62 from the field (46.8%).

Keshawn Justice scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Broncos (7-4). Jalen Williams and Giordan Williams finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had a career-high 31 points plus 15 rebounds as Xavier easily defeated Cincinnati 83-63 on Saturday night.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Paul Scruggs had 14 points for Xavier (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Adam Kunkel added 12 points.

Cincinnati scored 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John Newman III had 14 points for the Bearcats (7-3). David DeJulius added 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points.

