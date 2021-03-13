Men's College Basketball: No. 3 Illinois beats Rutgers, No. 5 Iowa to reach Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn learned some hard lessons dueling with Luka Garza as a freshman. On Saturday, he stood up to Iowa’s career scoring leader — and won.

Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, fought through foul trouble in the second half and challenged Garza physically while leading No. 3 Illinois past No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday. The victory sends the Illini to the Big Ten Tournament championship game against No. 9 Ohio State.

“I thought Kofi was just great,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought the job he did in the first half, he was just dominant and not just because he had 18 points but because of his defense.”

Illinois (22-6) has won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.

But it was the matchup between Cockburn and Garza that was one of the prime reasons why Illinois’ boisterous fans made the short trek across the state line to Indianapolis. They made themselves at home, cheering loudly each time Cockburn made a play, while booing the foul calls against Illinois.