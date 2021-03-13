Men's College Basketball: No. 3 Illinois beats Rutgers, No. 5 Iowa to reach Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn learned some hard lessons dueling with Luka Garza as a freshman. On Saturday, he stood up to Iowa’s career scoring leader — and won.
Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, fought through foul trouble in the second half and challenged Garza physically while leading No. 3 Illinois past No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday. The victory sends the Illini to the Big Ten Tournament championship game against No. 9 Ohio State.
“I thought Kofi was just great,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought the job he did in the first half, he was just dominant and not just because he had 18 points but because of his defense.”
Illinois (22-6) has won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.
But it was the matchup between Cockburn and Garza that was one of the prime reasons why Illinois’ boisterous fans made the short trek across the state line to Indianapolis. They made themselves at home, cheering loudly each time Cockburn made a play, while booing the foul calls against Illinois.
And Cockburn made sure Garza worked for everything he got. Garza finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). The Big Ten Player of the Year went 8 for 21 from the field and dealt with his own foul trouble in the second half.
“I wanted to make him score through me, always putting my body on him,” Cockburn said before turning his attention on some unfinished business. “It’s that Mamba mentality, that Kobe (Bryant) mentality that we’re not through. We’ve got a long way to go.”
The Fighting Illini might be playing their best basketball this season at the perfect time. They’ve already tied a single-season school record with five top-10 wins, and the last three all came on the road or neutral courts. They could celebrate the school record by cutting down the nets Sunday.
Illinois routed Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals Friday night.
That game was a reversal of a 91-88 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 20. In that game, Illinois was outrebounded and failed to prevent the Scarlet Knights from getting out in transition and earning trips to the foul line. This time, Illinois dominated the boards 44-19, including 17-3 in offensive rebounds.
The Scarlet Knights were ranked as high as 11th during the regular season, but injuries took a toll. A modestly successful season after 20 wins the year before was a letdown without an NCAA Tournament bid. Perhaps the NIT will provide a chance to keep playing.
The last time the Illini were as high as a second seed was in 2009, when they were also a No. 2. A tourney title could legitimize the team as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Sixteen conference wins in the regular season were the most in team history.
UC Santa Barbara 71,
UC Davis 55LAS VEGAS — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Amadou Sow scored a season-high 23 points as the top-seeded Gauchos defeated the Aggies in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday night, earning a meeting with UC Irvine in Saturday’s championship game.
Sow made 9 of 10 from the free throw line, was 7-for-12 shooting and added seven rebounds with two steals. JaQuori McLaughlin added 17 points for UC Santa Barbara (22-4). Ajare Sanni added 16 points.
McLaughlin scored the first four points as Santa Barbara never trailed, leading by 12 at the break and never seriously challenged in the second half. The Gauchos were 28 of 34 at the free throw line while the Aggies were 6 of 8.
Christian Anigwe had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (10-8). Elijah Pepper added 13 points. Damion Squire had seven rebounds.
Butler 70, Xavier 69, OT NEW YORK — Chuck Harris sank a straightaway 3-pointer and the winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the 10th-seeded Bulldogs ousted the Musketeers in the Big East tournament on Wednesday night.
Butler went on to fall to No. 17 Creighton on Thursday.
Xavier (13-8), the tournament seventh seed, shot the lights out in the first half, making 17 of 29 shots (59%) and building a 40-26 halftime lead.
Dwon Odom and Zach Freemantle led Xavier (13-8) with 14 points each, a career-high for Odom. Colby Jones and Paul Scruggs added 10 each. Scruggs made two free throws to lift Xavier into a 69-68 lead with 18 seconds left in overtime. He had gone scoreless from 7:33 of the first half until the first minute of overtime.