Men's College Basketball: Northern Colorado ousts Sac State in Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho — Bodie Hume had a career-high 30 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and eighth-seeded Northern Colorado defeated ninth-seeded Sacramento State 90-83 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Bears face top-seeded Southern Utah on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Matt Johnson II had 15 points, including four free throws in the last 19 seconds, and eight assists for Northern Colorado (11-10). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hume added eight rebounds and three blocks.

The 90 points were a season best for Northern Colorado.

Bryce Fowler had 23 points for the Hornets (8-12). Ethan Esposito added 18 points. Zach Chappell had 17 points.

Wyoming 111, San Jose State 80

LAS VEGAS — Graham Ike had a season-high 32 points as eighth-seeded Wyoming easily beat ninth-seeded San Jose State 111-80 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Wyoming set a record for the most points in regulation in tournament history while Ike's outburst was the most for a freshman in tournament history.