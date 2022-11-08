Men's College Basketball: Pepper sparks UC Davis in upset at California 75-65

BERKELEY — Elijah Pepper scored six points in a late 11-0 run that carried UC Davis to a 75-65 win over California in the season opener on Monday night.

UC Davis picked up its first-ever win over Cal in 34 meetings.

Pepper scored at the basket to give the Aggies the lead 61-60 and followed it up with another layup to kick-start the run. Ty Johnson added a layup, a jumper and made the second of two free throws before Pepper capped the run with a jumper to make it 71-61 with under three minutes to play.

The Aggies shot 48.2% from the field, hitting 27 of 56 from the floor, including 6 of 14 from distance. The Bears were just 24 of 63 from the field (38.1%), 6 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Christian Anigwe paced UC Davis with 21 points, hitting 3 of 4 from distance. Pepper finished with 16 points and Johnson added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Devin Askew led Cal with 19 points. Lars Thiemann added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Stanford 88, Pacific 78

STANFORD — Michael Jones, Stanford's first graduate transfer in program history, scored a career-high 31 points and the Cardinal endured the Tigers' second-half rally in Monday night's season-opening victory.

Jones, who had a career game-high of 29 points during his three seasons at Davidson, was 9 of 15 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the line. Maxime Raynaud added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds and Brandon Angel had 10 points. The Cardinal shot 60%.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points with Donovan Williams adding 17 for the Tigers, who brought in seven transfers and one true freshman this season.

Stanford increased a 12-point first half lead to 19 to open the second half. Moe Odum scored the first five points in an 16-2 run to get the Tigers within three with seven minutes remaining. The Cardinal clung to the lead and pulled away with a 6-0 spurt for a 12-point edge with a minute left.

Stanford returns eight of its top nine rotation players including top scorer Spencer Jones (12.0), though he missed the opener with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Stanford has won 19 straight in the series with the last defeat coming in 1933-34.