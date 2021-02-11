Men's College Basketball: Pepperdine holds off San Francisco, 76-68

SAN FRANCISCO — Colbey Ross had 22 points as Pepperdine defeated San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday.

Sedrick Altman had 15 points for Pepperdine (9-8, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 14 points and Kessler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pepperdine totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best.

Khalil Shabazz had 20 points for the Dons (10-9, 4-5). Isaiah Hawthorne added 13 points and Josh Kunen had eight rebounds.

San Diego State 77, San Jose State 55

SAN DIEGO — Jordan Schakel had 24 points as the Aztecs (15-4, 9-3 Mountain West Conference) rolled past the Spartans on Wednesday night.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points in San Diego State's sixth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Matt Mitchell had seven rebounds.

Trey Smith scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for San Jose State (5-13, 3-11). Sebastian Mendoza added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ralph Agee had seven rebounds.

Jalen Dalcourt, the Spartans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only three points. He hit 14% from behind the arc (1 of 7).