Men's College Basketball: Prolific Prep alumnus Kigab lifts Boise State over San Jose State 87-86

PHOENIX — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Abu Kigab scored the winning putback with 14 seconds left and Derrick Alston Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Boise State stretched its win streak to eight games by edging San Jose State 87-86 on Saturday.
Alston hit 9 of 11 foul shots. Kigab added 13 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (8-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference).
Richard Washington nailed a 3-pointer for San Jose State and an 86-85 Spartans lead with 37 seconds to go. But after Kigab's putback, he missed a 3 as time expired.
Washington had 26 points for the Spartans (1-6, 0-4), who relocated to Phoenix after COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports and have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Dalcourt added 23 points. Ralph Agee had 12 points.
Boise State defeated San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday, the largest margin of victory in a conference game in program history.
Oregon 73, Stanford 56
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior guard Chris Duarte scored 23 points as the No. 21 Ducks (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12) picked up their eighth straight win Saturday night.
Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal (5-3, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Stanford took a 46-45 lead on a basket by Wills with 9:45 to play before a volley of 3-pointers put the Ducks ahead 57-51 with 6:21 left. Duarte later scored five straight points to give Oregon a 62-53 lead with 4:26 to go.
Oregon’s 28 straight home wins are the second-most in school history and tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA. Altman earned his 677th win to tie former Stanford and California coach Mike Montgomery for 23rd in Division I history.
Stanford senior guard Daejon Davis, who averages 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, missed his second straight due to a leg injury.
"(Davis) not being out there definitely hurt us, especially in the last eight minutes,“ Wills said. “To be honest with you, the last eight minutes of the game, they were the harder-playing team.”
The Cardinal have had six games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 and had to relocate to Santa Cruz due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. After Thursday’s game at Oregon State was postponed, it was rescheduled for Monday.
“We know this is how it's going to be, quick turnarounds, especially with COVID," Wills said. “Road warriors has been a theme for us.”
Stanford visits Oregon State at noon Monday.
Oregon State 73, California 64
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ethan Thompson had 16 points and Maurice Calloo scored all his 14 in the second half for the Beavers (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Saturday.
Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (5-6, 0-4) tied it at 63 with 3:22 left, but Oregon State closed the game on a 10-1 run. Jarred Hyder, Andre Kelly and Foreman each had 12 points each for the Bears, who shot 65% in the first half and had their largest lead at 40-28 early in the second.
Cal’s leading scorer, Matt Bradley, injured his left ankle and left the game with 3:31 left in the first half. He cheered on his team in the second half while in a boot and on crutches.
Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 62
SPOKANE, Wash. — Top-ranked Gonzaga has the most potent offense in the country, but head coach Mark Few thinks the Bulldogs can be really good on defense, too. Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Gonzaga shut down the hot-shooting Dons in the second half Saturday.
"It was a great second half of defense against a pretty potent offense,'' Few said. "We held them to 25% (shooting) in the second half.''
Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for Gonzaga (10-0, 1-0), which has won 44 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 18 points for San Francisco (7-5, 1-1), which has lost 20 straight to Gonzaga since 2012. Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points.
The Dons ended up shooting only 38.9% for the game, compared to 52.6% for Gonzaga. The Zags also won the rebound battle 40-25 and outscored the Dons in the paint by 44-24.
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden said his team competed hard.
"I thought we did some good things, we just didn’t take care of the ball well enough and we let them get too many transition points," he said. "If you allow that to happen against this team, you will make things difficult on yourself. I was proud of the way we competed. We played till the end. We did a decent job."
On Thursday, San Francisco hosts Pepperdine while Santa Clara visits Gonzaga.