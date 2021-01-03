Men's College Basketball: Prolific Prep alumnus Kigab lifts Boise State over San Jose State 87-86

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ethan Thompson had 16 points and Maurice Calloo scored all his 14 in the second half for the Beavers (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Saturday.

Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (5-6, 0-4) tied it at 63 with 3:22 left, but Oregon State closed the game on a 10-1 run. Jarred Hyder, Andre Kelly and Foreman each had 12 points each for the Bears, who shot 65% in the first half and had their largest lead at 40-28 early in the second.

Cal’s leading scorer, Matt Bradley, injured his left ankle and left the game with 3:31 left in the first half. He cheered on his team in the second half while in a boot and on crutches.

Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 62

SPOKANE, Wash. — Top-ranked Gonzaga has the most potent offense in the country, but head coach Mark Few thinks the Bulldogs can be really good on defense, too. Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Gonzaga shut down the hot-shooting Dons in the second half Saturday.

"It was a great second half of defense against a pretty potent offense,'' Few said. "We held them to 25% (shooting) in the second half.''

Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for Gonzaga (10-0, 1-0), which has won 44 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.