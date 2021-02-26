Men's College Basketball: Saint Mary's downs Pacific 58-46

MORAGA — Logan Johnson had 17 points as Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 58-46 on Thursday night.
Matthias Tass had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (13-7, 4-5 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tommy Kuhse had six rebounds.
Daniss Jenkins had 12 points for the Tigers (8-8, 5-7). Broc Finstuen added 11 points and Jordan Bell had 12 rebounds.
Jeremiah Bailey, the Tigers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5) and was held scoreless.
Oregon State 59, California 57
BERKELEY — Roman Silva scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half to lift the Beavers on Thursday night.
Silva made 6 of 8 shots from the field. He scored seven as Oregon State (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take the lead for good.
After Oregon State matched its largest lead at 57-50 with four minutes left, A Makale Foreman 3-pointer pulled the Golden Bears (8-18, 3-16) to within 57-53 with 3:29 left, but it would be the last field goal of the game. The Bears were 2-for-17 from the arc.
Matt Bradley had 20 points and Andre Kelly added 15 for Cal, which made its first seven field goal attempts of the game and led by 12 after seven minutes of play.
It was Oregon State’s first win at Cal since 2009.
Oregon 71, Stanford 68
STANFORD — Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes as the Ducks held off the Cardinal on Thursday night.
Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave Oregon (15-5, 10-4 Pac-12) the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on.
Oregon kept its conference title hopes alive with four regular season games remaining on its schedule.
Ziaire Williams scored seven of his 12 points during a 13-4 run that gave the Cardinal (14-10, 10-8) their largest lead of the game at 56-50 with 9:06 to go.
Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 15 points. Daejon Davis scored 13 and Spencer Jones added 11.
The Cardinal's leading scorer and rebounder, Oscar da Silva, missed the game due to a lower extremity injury.
Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
SPOKANE, Wash. — Being challenged the past couple of months has been rare for the top-ranked Bulldogs, especially in conference play and at home, but the Broncos put a scare in them.
Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home. The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake Santa Clara most of the night.
“It was good for us, I think, to be in a tighter game,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I give all the credit to Santa Clara. They came out with way more spirit and effort, and ran their offense with more purpose and conviction ... and we weren’t quite as sharp on our end.”
Timme was a big reason why Gonzaga (23-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference) was finally able to pull away in the second half. Limited to just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Bulldogs' primary interior scorer made 7 of 9 shots as they pulled away from a 40-38 halftime lead.
Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 in the first half.
“In the beginning we just went through the motions. They played with a lot more passion to start the game," Suggs said. "After they made that run that just kind of lit a fire under us and woke us up. From then on I think we made a lot of good plays."
Gonzaga’s 50-game home win streak matches the longest in school history. The Bulldogs have also won 20 straight games by double-digits, matching the longest streak ever by a team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25. UCLA also won 20 straight by double-digits during the 1971-72 season.
Guglielmo Caruso led Santa Clara (10-7, 4-5) with 19 points, and Giordan Williams added 18. The Broncos led 19-9 just eight minutes into the game and held the advantage for most of the first half before Gonzaga pulled ahead just before the break.
Santa Clara hung around for most of the second half and trailed just 73-66 after Josip Vrankic’s layup with 6:44 left, but could get no closer.
Gonzaga had trailed for only 50 seconds total in 10 home games going into Thursday’s matchup. The Bulldogs ended up trailing for 11:27 of the first half as the Broncos provided a formidable challenge. Gonzaga had not trailed in nearly 172 minutes of game time before falling behind in the opening minutes to Santa Clara.
Coming off a lengthy break without games in late January and early February, the Broncos should go into the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas with confidence after a win over Pepperdine and playing the Bulldogs as tough as anyone in the WCC this season.
BYU 79, San Francisco 73
PROVO, Utah — Alex Barcello had a career-high 29 points as the Cougars improved to 2-0 against the Dons this season, having beaten them 72-63 on Jan. 16.
Barcello hit 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, a school record for BYU (18-5, 9-3 West Coast Conference).
Julian Rishwain scored a career-high 25 points for the Dons (10-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points. Khalil Shabazz had 12 points.
Weber State 82, Sacramento State 73
SACRAMENTO — Dillon Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench to spark the Wildcats in Thursday night's road win.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for Weber State (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game.had 12 points.
Bryce Fowler had 19 points for the Hornets (7-9, 4-7). William FitzPatrick added 12 points. Christian Terrell and Ethan Esposito each scored 10 points.
Providence 83, Xavier 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Paul Scruggs added 22 points for the Musketeers (12-5, 5-5) in Wednesday's road loss. Zach Freemantle had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier, which had defeated Providence 74-73 on Jan. 10.