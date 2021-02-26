Men's College Basketball: Saint Mary's downs Pacific 58-46

Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home. The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake Santa Clara most of the night.

“It was good for us, I think, to be in a tighter game,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I give all the credit to Santa Clara. They came out with way more spirit and effort, and ran their offense with more purpose and conviction ... and we weren’t quite as sharp on our end.”

Timme was a big reason why Gonzaga (23-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference) was finally able to pull away in the second half. Limited to just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Bulldogs' primary interior scorer made 7 of 9 shots as they pulled away from a 40-38 halftime lead.

Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 in the first half.

“In the beginning we just went through the motions. They played with a lot more passion to start the game," Suggs said. "After they made that run that just kind of lit a fire under us and woke us up. From then on I think we made a lot of good plays."