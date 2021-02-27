Men's College Basketball: Scruggs, Xavier upset No. 13 Creighton, boost tourney hopes

CINCINNATI — With Xavier needing a quality win to bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes, head coach Travis Steele called each player the night before the team's game against No. 13 Creighton.

The Musketeers got the message.

Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17 in leading Xavier to a 77-69 victory Saturday.

Xavier, which has a 22-point win over No. 7 Oklahoma from December on its resume, badly needed this one — especially after losing three of four.

“Our guys were ready," Steele said. "Our team had a different vibe to it today, it just did. Every player positively impacted us on the floor. Creighton was playing as well as any team in the country."

Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for Xavier (13-5, 6-5) for his fifth straight double-double. The Musketeers led by as many as 13 points and staved off a late comeback by Creighton.

Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5 Big East) with 19 points, and Marcus Zegarowski had 15. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney each had 11 points for the Bluejays, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

The Musketeers got off to a strong start as Freemantle's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run to put Xavier ahead 25-16.