Men's College Basketball: Sow helps UC Santa Barbara top Cal Poly 71-57

SANTA BARBARA — JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists as UC Santa Barbara won its 10th straight home game, topping Cal Poly 71-57 on Friday.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Amadou Sow had 13 points and Robinson Idehen scored 12 for UC Santa Barbara (18-4, 14-3 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Colby Rogers scored a career-high 21 points for the Mustangs (3-18, 1-14), whose losing streak reached eight games. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points. Keith Smith had six assists.

Sacramento State 74, Montana State 73

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 32 points and Zach Chappell made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left as the Hornets snapped a five-game skid on the road Saturday.

Esposito made 9 of 10 shots, converted 12 of 14 foul shots, and added eight rebounds. Bryce Fowler added 15 points and Chappell scored 11 for Sacramento State (8-11, 5-9 Big Sky Conference).

Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (11-9, 8-6) with a career-high 32 points. Nick Gazelas and Xavier Bishop each scored 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had seven rebounds.