Men's College Basketball: Sow helps UC Santa Barbara top Cal Poly 71-57

SANTA BARBARA — JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists as UC Santa Barbara won its 10th straight home game, topping Cal Poly 71-57 on Friday.
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Amadou Sow had 13 points and Robinson Idehen scored 12 for UC Santa Barbara (18-4, 14-3 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Colby Rogers scored a career-high 21 points for the Mustangs (3-18, 1-14), whose losing streak reached eight games. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points. Keith Smith had six assists.
Sacramento State 74, Montana State 73
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 32 points and Zach Chappell made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left as the Hornets snapped a five-game skid on the road Saturday.
Esposito made 9 of 10 shots, converted 12 of 14 foul shots, and added eight rebounds. Bryce Fowler added 15 points and Chappell scored 11 for Sacramento State (8-11, 5-9 Big Sky Conference).
Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (11-9, 8-6) with a career-high 32 points. Nick Gazelas and Xavier Bishop each scored 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had seven rebounds.
The Hornets leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday behind Amin Adamu's 18 points. Adamu hit two free throws for a 76-73 lead and. after Brandon Davis made a driving layup at the other end, Kellen Tynes sealed it at the line.
Belo added 12 points, Gazelas chipped in 11, Bishop and Mohamed each had 10. Belo also had seven rebounds, while Bishop posted seven assists.
William FitzPatrick scored a career-high 23 points for the Hornets. Esposito added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Christian Terrell had 11 points.
Hawaii 73, UC Davis 68
DAVIS — Justin Webster registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Hawaii edged past UC Davis 73-68 on Friday.
Mate Colina had 12 points for Hawaii (11-8, 9-8 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.
Elijah Pepper had 19 points and six steals for the Aggies (8-7, 6-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Damion Squire had 13 points.