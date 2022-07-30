Men's College Soccer: Napa Valley College standout Biondini transfers to Pacific Union College

Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided enough for the Pacific Union College men’s soccer program to have a full season under new head coach Shane Shelton, the Pioneers fashioned their best record in a decade.

Pacific Union finished 9-3-1 overall and 9-2-1 in the California Pacific Conference in the fall of 2009 in the NAIA program’s third and final season under head coach Jesus Medina, who went on to become Napa Valley 1839 FC’s first head coach in its first two National Premier Soccer League seasons in 2017 and 2018.

The Pioneers won just six games combined in the 10 mostly winless seasons that followed, before going 7-10 overall, 5-7 in the Cal Pac, last fall under Shelton.

Meanwhile, Billy Biondini led Napa Valley College to its third and fourth consecutive Bay Valley Conference championships in 2019 and 2021, earning BVC Forward of the Year honors both seasons and the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award last year.

He was teammates with Danny Castro, PUC’s team captain and second-leading scorer, in his second season with 1839 FC last year and had much respect for Castro’s game. When it was time to figure out where he would transfer to for his final seasons of college soccer, Biondini met with Shelton and was pretty impressed.

So the 2019 American Canyon High School graduate recently committed to PUC, which prior to Shelton’s arrival was regularly shut out in scrimmages against NVC.

“How he was talking and his attitude about wanting to win, he seemed like a really cool dude and a good coach and that’s the type of person I wanted to play for,” said Biondini, a 2019 American Canyon High School graduate. “We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game and put in the hard work because there will be competition. We’re done with not making playoffs and losing records. Other teams probably think we’re going to be weak, but I don’t see that being the case. I look forward to it. I always like being the underdog. I always like when the opponent thinks it’s going to be walk in the park.”

Biondini wants to take soccer to the professional level, but plans to major in business or emergency management at PUC as a backup plan.

“I heard they have a good firefighting program,” he said. “I know it’s a different type of stress, but I think I’d be able to handle it.”

Biondini, who led NVC with 23 points on 8 goals and 7 assists last season, looks forward to PUC’s first scrimmage at NVC since before the pandemic on Aug. 16.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I know some of the (NVC) players from last season and I’m already talking stuff and trying to make it an interesting game.”

Biondini was named American Canyon’s Male Athlete of the Year after playing football, soccer and tennis as senior. It was his first soccer season since the eighth grade, when he said he gave up the sport because the club team he was on was disorganized and he wanted to try basketball after football as a freshman. He played football and tennis as a sophomore, but not basketball because of a concussion. Then he played basketball and tennis as a junior.

“When I was younger, my dad and my mom made it happen,” he said of Angela and Billy Biondini Sr. “My dad trained me because he wanted to give me a fair shot in all the main sports and see which ones I liked. He didn’t play a lot of sports when he was younger but he’s always trained and played with me. He’s about to turn 42 and he’s one of the hardest people for me to beat in almost every sport I play and keeps me going. He’s the most competitive person I know, so that’s where I get my competitive vibe from.

“When I was younger, the main ones were soccer and basketball. I played a lot of baseball, too, but I felt like it didn’t help me with my other sports so I dropped that. I started playing tennis for the first time because some of my friends were on the team and they needed players and I wasn’t doing anything else (in the spring).”

Not too many high school football players except kickers go on to play soccer in the winter. But while his father coached American Canyon’s first-ever freshman-sophomore girls soccer team in 2018-19, the younger Billy shined in his first soccer season in four years. He led the Wolves with 12 goals and 25 points.

“I got back into soccer because my (four) younger siblings were playing it at the time and after four years off I was starting to miss it,” he recalled. “My technical stuff wasn’t there at the beginning so I relied a lot on my speed and strength and that’s kinda how I dominated. I could beat the defenders to the ball and could out-strength them and knock them down or whatever. Eventually I started to get my touch back, but it’s still one of the things I probably could improve on. I feel I play more of a physical, fast, athletic style and I’m starting to accumulate ways of trying to get my shots, touches and passes better. That’s what I’ve been training on lately.”

Despite his huge senior soccer season, Biondini knew he had to keep improving when he joined the NVC program in fall 2019. He said he learned a lot from 2014 Napa Valley Player of the Year Jesus “Chuy” Ochoa, a 2015 Vintage High graduate and a cousin of Coach Ochoa.

“Chuy is a phenomenal player and athlete and he helped me a lot,” Biondini said. “I felt me and him were on the same page a lot of the time. He knew where to put the ball and play to my strengths and we had a lot of other smart players on that team. I felt like I fit in good with them.”

Rogelio Ochoa always liked Biondini’s combination of confidence and humility.

“When he showed up, you could tell that, one, he’s a competitor, two, he’s athletic, and three, he just has the will to win,” the coach said. “He was always involved in the process of improving not only as a player but as a student. He was always asking the right questions because he was away from the game for so long. He did play other sports, so the drive and the motivation were there. But sometimes his touch would fail him, or he wasn’t in position properly. He’s improved over the last three years and that’s allowed him to play at the next level.

“Billy was the hardest-working player for us and 1839. He out-ran and out-worked everybody else. Sometimes he was over-working and I’d have to tell to calm down and remind him that it’s a 90-minute game. He scored a lot of goals for us and just created opportunities because of that hard work ethic. You want coachable players and Billy was here to improve, learn and win, and he was willing to put himself in situations to help the team win — whether it was dropping back on defense or defending on a corner kick, he would do it without hesitation. PUC’s not only getting a competitor and winner, but a reliable player. He’s ready every game because he takes care of his body. He understands what it takes to win and he plays every minute you need him to.”

With two NVC seasons and two with 1839 FC under his belt, Biondini maybe be one of the leaders getting asked questions at PUC.

“They haven’t made it to the playoffs in quite a while and I have no intentions of that (streak) continuing,” he said. “I plan on us going to the playoffs and hopefully going all the way or winning some sort of jewelry.

"Last season we had a lot of newer players, so since I was one of only two returning players I definitely tried to make everybody else as good as they could be. Tried to encourage them and make everybody work hard. I’m definitely intense in that situation. I want my teammates to be putting in as much as they can so we can all do our best. I’m trying to keep everybody mentally there and physically and do their best, without overdoing it. I try not to yell but sometimes emotions get high. Whatever’s best for the team, that’s what I’m going to try to do.”