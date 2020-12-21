Men's College Soccer: Napa Valley's Cabrera signs with IU East

Manny Cabrera can’t thank Napa Valley College's teachers, coaches, counselors and athletic department staff enough for the way they welcomed him as a transfer student in the summer of 2019, and for the way they looked out for him during the year and a half he spent with the Storm men’s soccer team.

“It’s all positives,” said Cabrera, a wing and attacking midfielder. “Ever since I came to Napa, I was welcomed. Coach Rogelio (Ochoa) has constantly been checking up on me, making sure things are going good. The communication with him, the trainers and the whole program has been great.

“It’s the same thing for the school. I had counselors who were pushing me to progress and keeping me on track. I’m very thankful for that, the program and the whole system there.”

Cabrera, a 2018 graduate of Vanden High School-Fairfield, redshirted during Napa Valley’s 2019 fall season and because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down community college athletics in the state since March, never played in a game for the Storm. However, he has been in the program and trained with the team during his three semesters here. He is also striving to get his AA degree.

“He’s been very driven and very dedicated,” said Ochoa. “He’s a talented young man.”