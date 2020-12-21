Men's College Soccer: Napa Valley's Cabrera signs with IU East

Manny Cabrera can’t thank Napa Valley College's teachers, coaches, counselors and athletic department staff enough for the way they welcomed him as a transfer student in the summer of 2019, and for the way they looked out for him during the year and a half he spent with the Storm men’s soccer team.
“It’s all positives,” said Cabrera, a wing and attacking midfielder. “Ever since I came to Napa, I was welcomed. Coach Rogelio (Ochoa) has constantly been checking up on me, making sure things are going good. The communication with him, the trainers and the whole program has been great.
“It’s the same thing for the school. I had counselors who were pushing me to progress and keeping me on track. I’m very thankful for that, the program and the whole system there.”
Cabrera, a 2018 graduate of Vanden High School-Fairfield, redshirted during Napa Valley’s 2019 fall season and because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down community college athletics in the state since March, never played in a game for the Storm. However, he has been in the program and trained with the team during his three semesters here. He is also striving to get his AA degree.
“He’s been very driven and very dedicated,” said Ochoa. “He’s a talented young man.”
Cabrera will take all of those talents to the Midwest, as he will play for Indiana University East, a member of the NAIA’s River States Conference. Cabrera recently signed a national letter-of-intent with Indiana University East, which will continue its season starting in February.
Cabrera will receive a combined academic-athletic scholarship and will be a sophomore for the Red Wolves. He plans to major in business administration, with a minor in sports management. He is deciding between marketing and sociology as a second minor.
Indiana University East lost all three of its matches during the fall. The Red Wolves (0-3) will resume their season starting Feb. 25 at Lourdes University in Perrysburg, Ohio. Classes start on Jan. 19.
Indiana University East is also getting Jesus “Chuy” Ochoa, who was named as the Bay Valley Conference’s most valuable player for NVC, the league champion, last year. Ochoa, a defensive midfielder who is from Yountville, was featured in the Register after signing a national letter-of-intent on April 17 to play for the Red Wolves on an athletic scholarship.
Ochoa has also played for Napa Valley 1839 FC, a member of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference-West Region. He is a 2015 Vintage High School graduate who will be a junior in the spring for Indiana University East, a regional campus of Indiana University in Richmond, Indiana.
Also in the River States Conference are Alice Lloyd College (Pippa Passes, Kentucky), Asbury University (Wilmore, Kentucky), Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky), Carlow University (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Indiana University Kokomo, Indiana University Southeast (New Albany), Midway University (Midway, Kentucky), Oakland City University (Oakland City, Indiana), Ohio Christian University (Circleville), Point Park University (Pittsburgh), Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College (Indiana), University of Rio Grande (Ohio) and WVU Tech (Beckley, West Virginia).
Cabrera, a transfer from California State University-Maritime Academy in Vallejo, has been very committed and disciplined to his work both in the classroom and on the soccer field.
“He has worked extremely hard academically and really focused himself,” said Rogelio Ochoa. “He’s able to transfer out because he did buckle down academically and continue his dreams to play at a four-year.
“He is a natural midfielder. He’s very quick on his feet and moves really well laterally, side to side, which just keeps the play going. He’s really good at not losing the ball, so he keeps the play going and developing. It’s always nice to have a player like that, that can be so secure on the ball, can create plays and possibilities going forward, and also maintain possession of the ball, which is crucial.”
The Storm won the Bay Valley Conference title with an 8-1-1 record in 2019 and advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association Championships. Napa Valley lost to Santa Rosa Junior College, 4-0, in the opening round of the Northern California Regional and finished 9-8-2 overall.
“It was unfortunate that he wasn’t able to suit up and represent Napa Valley College, but he supported the program,” Rogelio Ochoa said of Cabrera. “He supported his teammates. He was always there to help cheer on the players during all home games. It was nice to have him there. It helps our training, because he would elevate our trainings.
"He was hungry to continue playing at a four-year and he just wanted to be around players that had that same desire. It just paid off to have that culture, that environment around him to stay focused, stay disciplined. He’s been able to put himself in that position to play at a four-year again.”
Cabrera, a Vacaville resident, has also been playing for NorCal United of the United Premier Soccer League.
The River States Conference tournament will be held in April.
Cabrera was named All-Solano County Athletic Conference as a junior and senior for Vanden. He was Vanden’s team captain and Most Valuable Player both years.
He started out in the game playing for Vacaville United Soccer Club and in recent years has been with Placer United Soccer Club of Roseville.
Cabrera, 20, has also been involved as a coach with Vacaville United Soccer Club the last year.
The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Cabrera began his college career in 2018 playing for Cal Maritime, a NAIA school and member of the California Pacific Conference. He elected to transfer to NVC after one year.
“Ever since I went to Napa, I’ve been working hard in the classroom and on the field, just doing some extra things on my own,” he said. “Every time I’m on campus, I feel welcome. I feel like I’m at home here at that school. I’m thankful for that. They keep me going.”
Getting to play again at the four-year level excites Cabrera.
“It’s definitely something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “Now with all of the experience I have gotten through Napa, I can use that and continue just to work my way up.”
