Men's College Soccer: Napa Valley's Erwin to be a Tiffin Dragon

The CCCAA announced in the report:

“After lengthy discussion, the Board of Directors reaffirmed following the Contingency Plan while also expressing that the plan is only a framework and final decisions to participate in competition will be left to institutions in consultation with their local health authorities.”

The Contingency Plan, which was approved in July, will allow for community college intercollegiate teams from around the state to return to competition during the 2020-21 school year. But the CCCAA said because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a change in season for a number of sports.

According to a state press release, each sport will have a 30% reduction in the maximum number of contests or competition dates that they are currently permitted.

“I look forward to working with Coach for the spring and I’m looking forward to next year, in the fall,” said Erwin. “It should be a good team this spring. The league we play is good competition.”

It’s a 15-game schedule for NVC men’s soccer, which has a start date of practices set for Jan. 18, with competition starting on Feb. 5. The conference season ends on April 6.