Men's College Soccer: Napa Valley's Erwin to be a Tiffin Dragon

Nick Erwin has one more season of soccer to play for the men’s team at Napa Valley College, and he wants to do all he can for the Storm as a talented and experienced sophomore defender and team leader before he transfers to a four-year college in the Midwest.
“I’m really excited to play here one more year and hopefully win another league championship and go further in the playoffs,” said Erwin, a sophomore at Napa Valley, the three-time defending Bay Valley Conference champion.
“Last year we started off a little rough, but we got it together. And when we came into conference, we kept winning and we kept working together. We created a bond that we always had each other’s back.”
Erwin, a 2019 Armijo High School graduate who is from Fairfield, started every match for Napa Valley last year, as the Storm qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association Championships. The Storm, the No. 16 seed, had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to No. 1 seed Santa Rosa Junior College, the Big 8 Conference champion, in the first round of the Northern California Regional. It’s a single-elimination bracket.
Erwin had four assists as a freshman for Napa Valley (9-8-2 overall, 8-1-1 Bay Valley Conference).
“When I came here last summer, I was really new,” Erwin said Wednesday. “Coach (Rogelio Ochoa) brought me in. I learned a lot from Coach playing for him, and the guys, fitting in here, last year. It was really good and it was really fun.”
Erwin had a solid season, playing the left-back defender position for the Storm, which rallied after starting out the season at 1-5-1.
“I think I had a good season, as I defended really well,” said Erwin.
Erwin will continue his soccer career at Tiffin University, a private NCAA Division II school in Tiffin, Ohio, starting in the fall of 2021. He signed a national letter-of-intent last month to play for the Dragons of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
There are 12 schools from five states in the conference. Along with Tiffin, the ones in Ohio are the University of Findlay, Cedarville University, Lake Erie College, Ohio Dominican University, Ursuline College, Malone University and Walsh University. The other schools are Tennessee’s Trevecca Nazarene University, West Virginia’s Ohio Valley University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Michigan’s Hillsdale College.
Erwin, 19, has family in the Tiffin area he has visited during the summer time, allowing him to gain knowledge and familiarity of Tiffin University and its soccer program.
“I’m truly blessed with all the opportunities that I’ve had, with high school and college and transferring,” he said. “I’m truly blessed to be a part of this program and looking forward to being a part of the Tiffin program.
“I believe every year I’m becoming a stronger and better player, both physically and mentally.”
Erwin will receive a merit scholarship for academics and plans to major in computer science. He has a 3.4 GPA at Napa Valley.
“We are super, super proud of him,” said Ochoa. “He’s an example of what can be accomplished if you come here, stay disciplined and stay focused. He’s academically very driven. He’s taken summer course classes, so he’s on track to finish in two years.
“He’s been committed to the team and committed to the program. He’s grown tremendously as a soccer player and as a teammate.”
The 5-foot-10, 150 pound Erwin will join Tiffin as a junior, with two seasons of eligibility with the team.
He has been training since the summer with the NVC team. The Storm currently practice Monday through Thursday.
“We’re being ready, because we’re staying in shape,” said Erwin. “We’re playing with the ball. I think we’re going to have a good season this spring.”
The California Community College Athletic Association announced on Nov. 6, in a report on its website, cccaasports.org, that the CCCAA Board of Directors voted to “continue forward with the Contingency Plan, which provides the CCCAA a framework for a return to competition this spring, while also providing decision-making guidance for institutions.”
The CCCAA announced in the report:
“After lengthy discussion, the Board of Directors reaffirmed following the Contingency Plan while also expressing that the plan is only a framework and final decisions to participate in competition will be left to institutions in consultation with their local health authorities.”
The Contingency Plan, which was approved in July, will allow for community college intercollegiate teams from around the state to return to competition during the 2020-21 school year. But the CCCAA said because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a change in season for a number of sports.
According to a state press release, each sport will have a 30% reduction in the maximum number of contests or competition dates that they are currently permitted.
“I look forward to working with Coach for the spring and I’m looking forward to next year, in the fall,” said Erwin. “It should be a good team this spring. The league we play is good competition.”
It’s a 15-game schedule for NVC men’s soccer, which has a start date of practices set for Jan. 18, with competition starting on Feb. 5. The conference season ends on April 6.
“We’re being optimistic that we do have a season,” said Ochoa. “We’re following all the regulations, all the safety protocols, so we can make it happen. Our trainers and our coaching staff are all following all the rules. We have full fields, so we have a lot of space to work with. So we’re taking advantage of that and improving as much as we possibly can. We’re using this moment for not just physical health and physical improvement, but also mental health, with everything that we’re going through. It’s always nice to get out here and have some type of normal in this pandemic world.”
Erwin’s background in soccer
Erwin played three years, mostly at left wing and forward, on the varsity team at Armijo.
He was named honorable mention on the All-Monticello Empire League team in 2017.
He was selected honorable mention on the All-MEL team following the 2018 season. He scored six goals and had six assists.
Erwin was chosen first-team All-MEL after the 2019 season.
Erwin has also played club soccer for the Solano United Soccer Club’s Solano United Reds 00 team.
“He dominates both feet very, very well, both his left and his right,” said Ochoa. “He’s predominantly left footed, so that gives us options to play various positions. The fact that most of his life he played striker, he played up top, he’s a good finisher, he can finish plays. Whenever he did go up, he did well, to give a cross, to give an assist. It’s not just about defending but also going forward. He's very strategic, very confident going forward.”
Erwin is a quiet leader, who is always working, doing whatever is needed for the team, with the team feeding off his leadership, said Ochoa.
He is also a physical, athletic player.
“He knows how to adjust to situations and how adjust to opponents,” said Ochoa. “He doesn’t get pushed around. He's very, very strong, and he holds his own. He’s a leader. His teammates can count on him defensively and going forward.”
