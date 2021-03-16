Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament: What to watch in the first week

Iowa. Hawkeyes can light it up when they’re on and have one of the nation’s best players in Luka Garza.

New faces

Hartford. The Hawks are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 27 years as a Division I program after winning the America East Tournament.

Grand Canyon. Bryce Drew worked some quick magic in the desert, needing one season to lead the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years in DI.

Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had their dreams crushed last season when the NCAA Tournament was canceled. They got a second chance and made the most of it, playing their way into the bracket for the first time since 1991.

Drexel. The Dragons won 12 games all season, but three of those were in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, putting them in the bracket for the first time in 25 years.

UPSET POTENTIAL

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara over No. 5 Creighton, West Region. There’s a chance the Bluejays could shoot the Gauchos out of the gym. If they’re off, watch out for UCSB, which has lost once in the new year and is led by Prolific Prep alumnus Amadou Sow.