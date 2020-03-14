Napa County Football Insider: All-NorCal honors for Bowers, No. 2 in U.S.

Luis Arroyo, a Vintage High graduate who was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Lineman of the Year in 2018 and the Lineman of the Year on the All-Napa County team, is listed on the 2020 roster for UC Davis as an offensive lineman. Arroyo is a 6-foot-3, 263-pound sophomore.

Arroyo was All-VVAL first-team offense and defense, honorable mention North Bay on the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team, and third-team offense All-North Coast Section by Prep2Prep.com.

Willard at Oregon State

Redshirt junior Aidan Willard, a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate, is one of five players competing for the starting quarterback position at Oregon State, according to a report in the Corvallis Gazette-Times on March 8.

Willard was a starter all four years at Justin-Siena and played on the on Braves’ 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team.

He passed for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career at Justin-Siena. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

He was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a junior.

He was named honorable mention for the Braves on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com and received honorable mention honors on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team as a senior.

