Napa County Football Insider: All-NorCal honors for Bowers, No. 2 in U.S.

Napa High School’s Brock Bowers, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior tight end, was named to the SportStars’ All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster, it was announced on Feb. 11 by sportstarsmag.com.
“Bowers is among the state’s top 2021 recruits at tight end,” Sport Stars Magazine reported.
Bowers caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards – an average of 28.2 yards per reception and 122 yards per game – and had 14 touchdown catches in nine games during the 2019 season for Napa (7-4 overall, 4-2 Vine Valley Athletic League). Bowers had a long reception of 122 yards.
Napa lost in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs, falling to Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, 35-9.
Bowers also had 316 yards rushing on 22 carries – an average of 14.4 yards per carry and 35.1 yards per game – and scored three touchdowns. He had a long run of 47 yards.
There are 25 players on the All-NorCal Football Offense.
“We do things differently at SportStars. Rather than build an all-region roster broken into first- and second-team honors, we build one complete roster,” Sport Stars Magazine reported.
Bowers No. 2 tight end in country in 2021
247sports.com reported on Feb. 19 that Brock Bowers, a junior at Napa High, is the “No. 2 tight end in the country in 2021 and the No. 2 player in Northern California.”
St. Helena’s Robledo All-State
St. Helena High running back Ivan Robledo, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore, was named to the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team, it was announced on Feb. 6 at CalHiSports.com.
Robledo was selected to the second team offense on the 2019 Small Schools team.
Robledo had 2,132 yards rushing, averaging 10.8 yards per carry and 193.8 yards per game, and scored 33 touchdowns for St. Helena (9-3 overall, 5-2 North Central League I).
The Saints went 1-1 in the CIF North Coast Section Division VII playoffs, beating St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma, 44-22, and losing to Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond, 49-14.
Sweeney All-Academic
Anthony Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore safety from American Canyon, received Fall Big Sky All-Academic honors for Northern Arizona University, it was announced on Jan. 24 by the conference. Sweeney is a sociology major.
Sweeney led the defense for Northern Arizona (4-8 overall, 2-6 Big Sky Conference), recording a team-high 83 total tackles, during the 2019 season.
He was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle High School-Concord.
Trent signs with University of Jamestown
University of Jamestown head coach Brian Mistro announced on Feb. 6 the signing of 44 new recruits, including Dawson Trent, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, who is a Napa High graduate and a transfer from Santa Rosa Junior College. The announcement was made in a report at www.jimmieathletics.com.
Jamestown, located in Jamestown, North Dakota, is a private NAIA school and a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Jamestown is scheduled to begin the 2020 season against Valley City State of North Dakota on Aug. 29.
Trent had eight total tackles for Santa Rosa in a 36-20 loss to American River-Sacramento in the 2018 Grid Iron Classic Bowl Game.
As a freshman, Trent played in seven games and made 24 total tackles, with one tackle for a loss, and also recovered a fumble.
As a sophomore, Trent made 34 total tackles in eight games, with one sack for four yards and 6.5 tackles for a loss of 23 yards.
Trent was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League as a linebacker during the 2017 season for Napa High. He was a two-way starter and as a running back rushed for 431 yards and three touchdowns.
A team captain, he was a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2017 All-Napa County team.
VHS grad Arroyo on UC Davis roster
Luis Arroyo, a Vintage High graduate who was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Lineman of the Year in 2018 and the Lineman of the Year on the All-Napa County team, is listed on the 2020 roster for UC Davis as an offensive lineman. Arroyo is a 6-foot-3, 263-pound sophomore.
Arroyo was All-VVAL first-team offense and defense, honorable mention North Bay on the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team, and third-team offense All-North Coast Section by Prep2Prep.com.
Willard at Oregon State
Redshirt junior Aidan Willard, a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate, is one of five players competing for the starting quarterback position at Oregon State, according to a report in the Corvallis Gazette-Times on March 8.
Willard was a starter all four years at Justin-Siena and played on the on Braves’ 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team.
He passed for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career at Justin-Siena. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
He was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a junior.
He was named honorable mention for the Braves on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com and received honorable mention honors on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team as a senior.
