Napa County Football Insider: AmCan's Sweeney keeps making stops for NAU

Northern Arizona, after edging Southern Utah 34-33 at home in the first game of its six-game spring schedule on Feb. 27, followed up with a 45-13 loss at Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Anthony Sweeney, a redshirt junior safety who grew up in American Canyon before quarterbacking national high school power De La Salle of Concord, had four tackles in the opener at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona. He had two solo tackles and two assisted stops.

Against Eastern Washington, Sweeney was second on the team with nine tackles, including seven solo stops.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Sweeney was Northern Arizona’s top tackler during the 2019 season with 83 stops. He also had five pass breakups and five tackles for loss.

Named as a two-time Big Sky All-Academic selection, Sweeney graduated in 2020 with a degree in sociology and is in a master’s program for applied sociology with an emphasis on culture and community, according to nauathletics.com.

Sweeney was a two-year captain at De La Salle and played on three state championship teams with the Spartans. He helped lead the Spartans to a 28-21 win over Centennial-Corona in the CIF Open Division state bowl game in Sacramento in 2015, throwing a 48-yard touchdown pass and scoring on a 26-yard run.