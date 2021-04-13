Napa County Football Insider: Georgia intrasquad game next for Bowers

University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called Brock Bowers, a freshman tight end for the Bulldogs who is from Napa, “a talented guy” and “physically gifted.”
Smart spoke about Bowers’ development without a fall season following a spring scrimmage on April 3 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
“He’s a talented guy, bright, and learning quickly,” Smart said in a report at georgiadogs.com. “He’s physically gifted with some speed, burst, and good hands. He’s got a ways to go in terms of the blocking game in terms of the run game, but that’s something he’s going to develop because he has toughness.
“He’s going to continue to work in the weight room to get stronger and do some things, but he can do things with the ball in his hands and he’s a good athlete. This kid lined up at tailback in high school and made plays, so he’s used to carrying the ball.”
Georgia’s annual G-Day Red and Black Spring Game is this Saturday, April 17. The intrasquad game is at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia opens the 2021 season against Clemson on Sept. 4.
Bowers (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) signed a national letter-of-intent with Georgia on Dec. 16.
He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns in nine games during the 2019 season for Napa.
Bowers was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl and was presented with his 2021 All-American Bowl jersey, 247sports.com reported on Nov. 25.
Bowers “was officially honored (Nov. 25) as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the eleventh episode of the Road to the Dome digital series,” aab.nbcsports.com reported.
The game, which originally scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, was canceled, it was announced on Oct. 21 at Twitter.com/AABonNBC.
“It would have definitely been nice to play in the game. I always like to go against better competition, but it is still really cool to represent my town like that on a big stage,” Bowers said in a report at 247sports.com.
As a sophomore in 2018, he caught 42 passes for 620 yards with seven touchdowns.
Bowers has been recognized and honored for his play at Napa High. The honors include:
* No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as announced by SI All-American and si.com.
* One of the “Top 100 high school football players from the Class of 2021” in the player rankings by 247Sports, according to MaxPreps.com.
* No. 12 in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state Class of 2021 player rankings.
* No. 1 in the Xclusive Speed Top 45 Powered by West Coast Preps in a report at westcoastpreps.com.
* Composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com.
* Four-star prospect by rivals.com.
* Four-star prospect by ESPN.com.
* North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com.
* All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars, at sportstarsmag.com
* 2019 All-Metro First Team offense by The San Francisco Chronicle.
* 2020 MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense.
* 2020 MaxPreps.com Preseason California First-Team All-State offense.
* 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.
AmCan’s Dotson with Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Jomon Dotson, a 2014 American Canyon High School graduate who played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada, is listed on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’
active roster as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back.
The Tiger-Cats, who play in the Canadian Football League, announced at ticats.ca on Jan. 30, 2020, that Dotson signed with them. Hamilton in the province of Ontario.
Dotson was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chicago Bears on May 2, 2019 out of Nevada, the team said. He participated in the Bears’ three-day rookie minicamp as a cornerback, at the team’s Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois. He was waived later that month by the Bears, the team announced on chicagobears.com.
Dotson left Washington after his junior season and transferred to Nevada. He played his senior season for the Wolf Pack as a graduate transfer.
Dotson started all 13 games for Nevada, helping the Wolf Pack to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference during the 2018 season.
He was third on the team with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
He was honored at Nevada with the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. He also was named Academic All-Mountain West.
He was a running back (2015-16) and defensive back (2017) at Washington. Overall with the Huskies, he ran for 302 yards and scored one rushing touchdown, caught five passes for 86 yards and one receiving touchdown, and was credited with 13 defensive tackles and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown.
Dotson graduated from Washington with a degree in sociology.
He was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team. He was also selected as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.
Dotson, one of the top players in school history, set school records for:
* Career rushing yards, 4,976.
* Rushing touchdowns, 60.
* All-purpose yards, 5,499.
* Points scored, 374.
Big game for Northern Arizona’s Sweeney
Anthony Sweeney of American Canyon made the start at defensive back and had five total tackles while also intercepting a pass to help Northern Arizona University retain the Grand Canyon Trophy with a 28-20 win over Southern Utah on April 10 at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah.
Sweeney had four solo tackles and one assisted stop. He had a 27-yard return on the interception and also broke up a pass.
Sweeney is a redshirt junior who played at De La Salle High-Concord.
He played on three CIF state champion bowl teams and was the first quarterback in De La Salle school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in 2015. He ran for 1,435 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Vintage in the rankings
Vintage (5-0) is ranked just about everywhere you look.
* No. 9 in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on April 11 at www.maxpreps.com.
* No. 12 in the West Coast Preps Bay Area Football Rankings, announced on April 12 at westcoastpreps.com.
* No. 15 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s top 25 Bay Area football rankings, announced on April 12 at www.sfchronicle.com.
* No. 16 in the Week 6 SportStars Magazine NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced on April 12 at sportstarsmag.com.
Youth Sports Network Computer Rankings
Four Napa Valley teams, led by Vintage, are in the YSN365.com-The Youth Sports Network High School Football Computer Rankings, announced on April 8 at ysn365.com.
Vintage is No. 2 and is followed by Justin-Siena at No. 6, American Canyon at No. 8, and Napa at No. 10.