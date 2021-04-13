Napa County Football Insider: Georgia intrasquad game next for Bowers

University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called Brock Bowers, a freshman tight end for the Bulldogs who is from Napa, “a talented guy” and “physically gifted.”

Smart spoke about Bowers’ development without a fall season following a spring scrimmage on April 3 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

“He’s a talented guy, bright, and learning quickly,” Smart said in a report at georgiadogs.com. “He’s physically gifted with some speed, burst, and good hands. He’s got a ways to go in terms of the blocking game in terms of the run game, but that’s something he’s going to develop because he has toughness.

“He’s going to continue to work in the weight room to get stronger and do some things, but he can do things with the ball in his hands and he’s a good athlete. This kid lined up at tailback in high school and made plays, so he’s used to carrying the ball.”

Georgia’s annual G-Day Red and Black Spring Game is this Saturday, April 17. The intrasquad game is at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia opens the 2021 season against Clemson on Sept. 4.

Bowers (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) signed a national letter-of-intent with Georgia on Dec. 16.