Napa County Football Insider: Willard quarterbacking at Black Hills State

Willard was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team as a junior.

He was named honorable mention offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team as a senior.

Bowers tied for Georgia tight end scoring record

The University of Georgia’s Brock Bowers was named as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week after catching five passes for 101 yards with two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 30-13 win over Kentucky.

Bowers, a true freshman who is from Napa, caught scoring passes of 27 and 20 yards, respectively, against Kentucky on Oct. 16.

Bowers’ selection as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week was announced at georgiadogs.com and johnmackeyaward.com.

“With six scoring receptions this year, he has now tied the school record for the most touchdown catches for a tight end in a season,” it was reported by georgiadogs.com.

Bowers has twice been named this season as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.