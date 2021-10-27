Napa County Football Insider: Willard quarterbacking at Black Hills State

Aidan Willard has a new home.
The 2017 Justin-Siena graduate is a junior quarterback at Black Hills State University, an NCAA Division II school in Spearfish, South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Willard, who is from Napa, made the start for Black Hills State and completed 12 of 19 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns in a 44-28 loss to Western Colorado at the Mountaineer Bowl in Gunnison, Colo., on Oct. 16.
Willard has played in three games so far. He has completed 14 of 22 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, with a long completion of 46 yards and one interception.
Willard is a transfer from Oregon State and after redshirting in 2017, appeared in one game for the Beavers, in 2018 as a redshirt freshman against Arizona State.
He started all four years at Justin-Siena on the varsity team. He played on the Braves’ 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team.
Willard compiled some very impressive statistics during his career at Justin-Siena – throwing for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes. He also ran for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns
He was the Newcomer of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team as a sophomore.
Willard was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team as a junior.
He was named honorable mention offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team as a senior.
Bowers tied for Georgia tight end scoring record
The University of Georgia’s Brock Bowers was named as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week after catching five passes for 101 yards with two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 30-13 win over Kentucky.
Bowers, a true freshman who is from Napa, caught scoring passes of 27 and 20 yards, respectively, against Kentucky on Oct. 16.
Bowers’ selection as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week was announced at georgiadogs.com and johnmackeyaward.com.
“With six scoring receptions this year, he has now tied the school record for the most touchdown catches for a tight end in a season,” it was reported by georgiadogs.com.
Bowers has twice been named this season as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
“The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award,” it was reported by johnmackeyaward.com. “This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by Tight Ends during the active season. The Tight End of the Week acknowledgment does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process. The John Mackey Tight End of the Week honor will run until the announcement of the eight Semi-Finalists.”
The announcement of the 2021 John Mackey Award winner will be on Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
According to johnmackeyaward.com:
“As a player, Mackey revolutionized the tight-end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, John Mackey played in the NFL for 10 years and elected to the Pro Bowl five times.”
Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) faces Florida (4-3, 2-3) on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. CBS will carry the game. Georgia is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.
Bowers has started every game this season and leads Georgia in receiving with 25 catches for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He also has a rushing TD.
He was named as the Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team by the Napa Valley Register and as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.
MaxPreps named Bowers to its Preseason All-America First Team offense and its Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
Napa Valley teams in rankings
Three Napa Valley teams are in the YSN365.com - The Youth Sports Network High School Computer Rankings, announced on Oct. 26 at ysn365.com.
Vintage (5-3 overall, 4-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 4, American Canyon (5-3 overall, 3-1 VVAL) is No. 8, and St. Helena (6-1 overall, 4-0 North Central League I) is No. 9.
North Coast Section Rankings
Vintage High (5-3 overall) is No. 21 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Oct. 24 at www.maxpreps.com.
De La Salle-Concord (6-2) leads the rankings at No. 1.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg (5-1), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (6-2), No. 4 Windsor (7-0), No. 5 Monte Vista-Danville (7-0), No. 6 California-San Ramon (6-2), No. 7 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-3), No. 8 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (7-1), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (7-1), and No. 10 El Cerrito (6-2).
The next 10 teams consists of:
No. 11 Foothill-Pleasanton (7-2), No. 12 Benicia (6-2), No. 13 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-2), No. 14 Dublin (5-3), No. 15 Liberty-Brentwood (4-4), No. 16 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (6-2), No. 17 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-4), No. 18 Antioch (5-3), No. 19 Del Norte-Crescent City (6-1), No. 20 San Marin-Novato (7-1).
Also in the rankings:
No. 22 Heritage-Brentwood (4-4), No. 23 San Leandro (5-3), No. 24 Campolindo-Moraga (5-3), No. 25 Tamalpais-Mill Valley (6-2).
NCS teams in SportStars’ NorCal Rankings
Five North Coast Section teams are listed in SportStars Magazine’s Week 10-Top 20 NorCal Rankings, announced on Oct. 25 at sportstarsmag.com.
De La Salle-Concord (6-2) leads the NCS teams at No. 2.
Pittsburg (5-1) is No. 6, Windsor (7-0) is No. 17, Monte Vista-Danville (7-0) is No. 18, and Clayton Valley-Concord (6-2) is No. 20.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel has 60 total tackles through eight games as a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College.
Schaumkel, a Vintage High graduate, has 39 unassisted stops, 21 assisted tackles, and six stops for lost yardage.
NorCal JC teams in rankings
Eleven Northern California teams are in this week’s JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll, announced on Oct. 25 in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at www.cccaasports.org.
College of San Mateo (7-0) is No. 1.
Also in the poll:
No. 3 City College of San Francisco (7-0), No. 6 Modesto (5-2), No. 8 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (5-2), No. 11 Butte-Oroville (4-3), No. 12 American River-Sacramento (4-3), No. 17 Contra Costa-San Pablo (6-0), No. 18 Shasta-Redding (4-2), No. 19 Feather River-Quincy (6-0), No. 20 Laney-Oakland (3-4), tied for No. 24 Sierra-Rocklin (4-3).
