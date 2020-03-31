Napa Valley College Athletics: No more golf, baseball for NVC this spring

The Storm won the Chardonnay Invitational 393-407 over runner-up Folsom Lake, the defending Big 8 Conference North champion, and also beat out second-place Folsom Lake 413-415 to win the Rancho Murieta Shootout.

Napa Valley also finished fourth in an 11-team Northern California neutral tournament at Stockton Golf and Country Club.

The Storm began the Big 8 season with a win in the first tournament at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin, and then shot a season-low 384 in winning their second tournament of the Big 8 season at Chardonnay. The Storm’s third win of the conference season came at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Four of the team’s players placed in the top-10 in the conference. Porter led the conference for scoring, and was followed by Cole at No. 3, Wilkinson at No. 7 and Amoroso at No. 10.

“We have a very talented team with a passion for golf and they were just coming into their own,” said Freschi. “We worked extremely hard while having a great time playing the game of golf.”

<h4>NVC Baseball

Tony Diaz went 2 for 5 and Jack Adkins was 1 for 4 with a triple and scored a run in the final game of the season for Napa Valley (2-16 overall, 0-2 BVC).