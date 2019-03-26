It’s baseball season for Napa Valley College, but the Storm has not been able to get on its field since last year.
The last time Napa Valley was able to use Storm Field was on Dec. 4, and that was during its fall program. The rains and unplayable conditions – particularly in right field – have forced head coach Dan Parker and the players to practice indoors, in the school gymnasium, and to play its games away from home.
One of the key issues at Storm Field is drainage. “When the outfield doesn’t drain, the infield typically won’t drain either,” said Parker.
The rainy weather has caused standing water on the outfield warning track and on areas of the infield.
The school’s facilities department provides support and assistance for field maintenance. The players take care of the field as well, with dragging the infield.
“Our hope again is that we can get some weather here in the next week or so and dry it out,” said Jerry Dunlap, NVC’s Associate Dean of Physical Education and Athletics..
“These kids work extremely hard,” Parker said last week. “The effort is there every day. We do our best as a staff to prepare them with what we have."
“It’s hard. It’s hard to be positive about the situation, obviously, every day.”
The baseball program at Napa Valley typically has over 50 players involved in the fall. There are 30 players on the roster for the spring season.
At a time when most teams are outdoors, practicing and playing, the Storm players get their work done indoors.
“We have spent a lot of time in the gymnasium and the racquetball courts and the batting cages,” said Dunlap. “We’re trying to make the most out of it.
“This is not uncommon. It’s happened here before. We’ve had years where it’s been dry and we’ve been playing out there. This happens to be a really bad year."
“For the most part, the kids and the coaches have been really good. It is what it is – it’s an act of nature, something that we can’t control. But it is frustrating. And I definitely understand that.”
Napa Valley has a 3-11 overall record, 2-5 in the Bay Valley Conference, in the 14 games it has played. The Storm has been the designated home team for games at both Santa Rosa Junior College and Solano Community College.
The NVC baseball and softball fields were hit hard in 2006 due to flooding that covered the facilities. There was damage to equipment.
NVC did not play a home baseball game during the 2005 season until March 13.
“We do not feel we have the funds to build any new athletic facilities on campus right now,” said Dunlap, who is also the Storm’s athletic director. “We have looked into private partner relationships out there as well. Those are just in the process of meeting and talking with people.”
The weather and field conditions have also forced the NVC soccer teams into the gym for workouts and practices, said Dunlap.
Napa Valley won its last game, 19-17 over Solano. As a team, the Storm has a .257 batting average, with a .345 on-base percentage and a .330 slugging percentage.