Napa Valley College baseball has seldom had any home games this year due to poor luck with inclement weather.
But when gifted home-field advantage, the Storm have made it count.
Napa Valley finished the season a perfect 4-0 at Storm Field on Thursday afternoon, beating Laney 10-4 in a Bay Valley Conference contest only two days after being clobbered by the third-place Eagles in Oakland, 19-1.
The Storm (9-18, 8-12 BVC) have now won four of their last five to gain some momentum heading into next season.
Had Napa Valley – which closed its season at Laney on Friday afternoon in the rubber match of the series – played in more true home games, its record might look a bit different.
“Who knows if we had all the home games we should have? We could’ve gone .500 all year,” said the Storm’s sophomore catcher, Clayton Espino. “But it is what it is – 4-0 at home.”
Napa Valley head coach Dan Parker suggested that “just being comfortable being on our field makes a world of difference,” and added that not leaving classes early or sitting idly on long car rides plays a big factor in the discrepancy.
With an all-around effort at the plate, Napa Valley managed to have seven different players grab a hit, eight secure an RBI, and all nine reach base at least once.
Espino entered the game ranked third in the conference with a .365 batting average, and raised it even higher as the Kansas Wesleyan University commit went 3 for 5 at the plate. Going head-to-head with BVC batting average leader Falcon Magaña of Laney for the second time in three days, Espino did his best to keep his attention on the task at hand rather than his batting-title competition.
“I just had to stop thinking about it because I was thinking about it too much (on Tuesday),” Espino laughed. “So, I just laid back and went out to play baseball and have fun today.”
The Storm raced out to a 5-0 first-inning advantage behind Noah Wallen’s 2 RBIs and 1 apiece from Stefan Raeth, Antonio Diaz and Espino.
The strong offensive performance instilled confidence in starting pitcher Drew Anderson, who went 6 strong innings and gave up only 2 runs – 1 earned – while striking out 2 and allowing 5 hits.
“Really helps me have the ability to throw what I want, try different things and keep runners on,” Anderson said of his instant run support. “I was able to command (my fastball) really well. My off-speed wasn’t really on today, but I was able to come back and throw strikes.”
Parker commended Anderson’s competitiveness for going six innings despite lacking off-speed command.
“He went out with basically just a fastball and found a way to keep us in the game,” the coach said.
Laney (18-17-1, 11-9 BVC) was unable to score until the top of the fifth, well after Napa Valley had built a solid 7-0 lead. But Joe Bogdan shifted the momentum right back to the Storm in the bottom of the fifth, taking the inning’s first pitch for a ride all the way over the scoreboard in left-center to push the lead to 8-1.
That lead swelled to 10-2 with RBIs from Tyler Peters and Carter Pennington in the bottom of the seventh. While the Eagles did everything they could to answer, they could muster only 2 more runs as they were left wondering if this was really the same Storm they had faced on Tuesday.
Leading the Storm’s 16-hit attack were Bogdan (3 for 4, home run, RBI, 2 runs), Pennington (3 for 4, RBI run, sacrifice fly), Raeth (2 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, run), Wallen (2 for 3, triple, double, 2 RBIs, run, sacrifice fly), Peters (1 for 1, RBI, 2 walks, run), Diaz (1 for 4, RBI) and Hunter Leavitt (1 for 4, 2 runs, walk), while Trent Davis (2 walks, RBI, run) also contributed.
Their last game as members of the Storm must have felt bittersweet for sophomores Louis Hall, Sean Quinn, Felipe Gonzalez, Leavitt, Pennington, Wallen and Espino, but Anderson and the freshmen are already excited about next season.
“I think we will be a lot better next year,” Anderson smiled. “I think our pitching will increase and our bats will stay hot.”