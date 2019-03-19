ROCKVILLE – The Napa Valley College baseball team battled back from three runs down to take the lead before Solano Community College rallied for a 7-6 road victory at its own Billy and Louise Yarbrough Field in Tuesday’s Bay Valley Conference baseball contest.
Due to the still soggy condition of Napa Valley’s field, the game was played at Solano with the Storm listed as the home team on the scoreboard.
Home cooking didn’t come with it.
“We didn’t play defense and we lost the lead,” NVC head coach Dan Parker said. “We don’t have a field to practice on, and that’s what happens. When you don’t practice, you don’t play.”
After a strong offensive showing in Saturday’s 14-12, 10-inning victory over Los Medanos, the Storm’s bats were alive again on Tuesday. Napa Valley banged out 11 hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles, and took a 5-4 lead into the ninth. However, Solano managed to rally for three runs in the decisive ninth inning to claim the victory.
Justin-Siena graduate Cameron Michael drew a one-out walk for the Falcons in the top of the ninth, eventually barrel rolling across the plate for the go-ahead run on a two-run single by Gannon Goldensoph.
“He’s been our best hitter the last few games,” Solano head coach Scott Stover said of Michael. “He worked that walk and probably the best thing they could have done was walk him, because the guy behind him hadn’t really been strong offensively, but he got a big hit that was the difference in the game.”
Said Michael, “I had runners on first and third, and all that was going on in my mind was to do what I had to do to get on base or get that runner in from third. I wanted to get a good lead at second and I knew that I needed to score if the ball got through.
“I played against some of these (NVC) guys in high school and with a few of them in summer ball … and it really feels amazing, especially since we are pushing for the playoffs even though it’s really early in conference play. We know what we have to do, and to come out and get a win like that really boosts our confidence.”
Solano (9-13, 5-2 BVC) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Storm (2-11, 1-5 BVC) responded in the bottom half of the frame. Noah Wallen reached base and took second on a throwing error, before Antonio Diaz pushed him across the plate with a single to left.
Two more Falcons scored in the top of the third, and Solano boosted its lead to 4-1 in the fifth.
Napa Valley’s bats woke up in the bottom of the fifth. Trent Davis laced a one-out single to left and Joseph Bogdan walked, before Tyler Peters cut the lead to 4-2 with a double to score Davis. One batter later, Carter Pennington got the Storm within 4-3 on a single to center that plated Bogdan and gave Napa Valley the momentum.
Peters, who drove in four runs in the loss, crushed a two-run home run over the scoreboard in left field to give NVC its 5-4 lead – its first of the game – in the sixth frame, scoring Stefan Raeth, who had reached on an infield single.
“Peters had two doubles and no triples or home runs on the season coming into the game,” Stover said. “He got an elevated fastball that he doubled to center and then he got a fastball that was supposed to be down and away and our guy missed his spot … and he made him pay. Good hitters are supposed to hit mistakes and he got one and hit it real hard.”
Drew Anderson was tagged with the loss in the relief effort, as he gave up three runs on four hits after taking over for Tanner Fonoti with one out in the top of the eighth. Fanotti went 7 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and scattering seven hits.
“Their starter was throwing the ball well, but we had a chance to get him out of there earlier and we didn’t do it,” Stover said. “We put pressure on him and loaded the bases in the fifth, but only got one run out of it, so he battled.”
The two teams square off back at Solano on Thursday, with the final game of the series slated for Friday at Napa Valley.