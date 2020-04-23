Napa Valley College Men's Soccer: Storm's Ochoa signs with NAIA school

Ochoa said his role models are Vintage soccer alumni George Martinez and Adrian Maldonado. Martinez, from the Class of 2009, played two seasons for Jefferson College before finishing his soccer career at the University of San Francisco. Maldonado, a 2011 Vintage graduate, played four seasons for Cal State East Bay in Hayward.

“I’m happy that I’m able to do the same thing as my role models because I truly believe that young players who have injuries and see me get a scholarship can now say ‘Why can’t I do that?’ So one of the reasons why I’m doing this is to show future generation that it’s possible. It would be really awesome if I was to open the doors for other players in the Napa Valley.”

His mother is Celia and his father, Jesus Jr., is a cousin of both his high school head coach, Bernie Ochoa, and his NVC head coach, Rogelio Ochoa. The latter, who also was the Napa High head coach from 2012 to 2018, is also Jesus III’s uncle – because their mothers are sisters – and godfather.

“In high school, I beat him every time,” Jesus III said of Rogelio’s Grizzlies. “The year after I graduated, they went undefeated until their last playoff game.”

Ochoa hasn’t met his next head coach yet, but said he spoke with Moore in December.