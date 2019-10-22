The Napa Valley College men’s soccer team remained atop the Bay Valley Conference standings with a 4-2 win over visiting Yuba on Oct. 15 and a 0-0 tie at Marin on Friday.
William Biondini had a hat trick to lead the way against Yuba. Juan Carlos Ayala had one goal, and Javier Rodriguez, Alex Cendejas, Jesus Gonzalez and Nicholas Erwin each had an assist.
The Storm (5-6-2, 4-1-1 BVC), who traveled to Sacramento for a nonconference game against American River on Tuesday, host last-place Contra Costa (2-13, 2-4 BVC) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball
Mendocino 3, Napa Valley 0
The seventh-place Storm (3-12, 1-6 BVC) fell 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 to the third-place Eagles (6-2 BVC) on Oct. 16 in Ukiah.
Leading Napa Valley were Olivia Herrick (5 kills, 1 service ace), Leah Mitchell (4 kills, 4 digs), Sophia Green (12 digs, 2 aces) and Cassidy Schweizer (11 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces).