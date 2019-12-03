The sixth-winningest women’s basketball coach in California Community College Athletic Association history will be trying to keep his first team at Napa Valley College from falling to 0-6 on Thursday in its Modesto Tournament opener.
But even if the Storm finishes 0-28, Paul DeBolt won’t be disappointed. At least NVC would have finished the season, which has happened only once in the last four winters.
“Our immediate goal is to finish the season. There haven't been a lot of Napa Valley College women's basketball teams that have done that recently,” he wrote at the end of an email interview where he was asked to add any other thoughts.
“Playing and coaching basketball is FUN. Working hard is normal. We are establishing a culture for women's basketball at NVC that will endure beyond me. That is my promise. In the meantime, we'll do what we do, day by day, improving along the way. When we have lopsided losses, we'll learn from them and get better. And if we are injury free, we'll live to play to another day.”
It’s a far cry from the 30 years he spent as head coach at Contra Costa College, 1986 to 2016, compiling a 562-380 record and averaging 19 wins a season. His Comets won 11 Bay Valley Conference titles, made the playoffs 19 times, had nine seasons with 25 or more wins, and six more with 20 or more wins. They were state runners-up in 2000 and 2003.
Contra Costa program didn’t have a team before DeBolt took over in 1986-87 and guided the Comets to a 3-23 record. The next year, they were BVC co-champions and finished 21-10. In their third year, they were conference champs, reached the Elite Eight in the playoffs and finished 28-9.
“We played in our first state championship game in our 14th season,” he wrote. “There are no divisions in California JC basketball, just 90 teams all battling it out. Getting to a state championship game, which we did again in 2003, is pretty cool for a small college like Contra Costa.”
DeBolt stepped down as head coach in April 2016 to focus on being a journalism professor and faculty advisor for the school's student newspaper, The Advocate. The Vacaville resident is in his 40th year as an instructor at Contra Costa and plans to retire in May.
But he plans to keep coaching at NVC. In fact, he’s already filled five of the other seven spots for the inaugural Storm Surge, a Friday-through-Sunday tournament set Dec. 4-6, 2020. Sacramento City, Shasta, Las Positas, Mission and San Jose City have confirmed they will play in the tournament.
He was asked why he wanted to basically start over at Napa Valley College, as far as building a winning tradition. Did he feel sorry for the teams Contra Costa had blown out. Did he just want a fresh perspective as a coach?
“You never ‘start over,’” he replied. “This is my 40th season as a basketball coach and I played basketball at every level, including NCAA Division I, before I coached a game. I’m a basketball person. Winning and losing rarely enters the equation. I enjoy working with basketball players and helping them grow in all phases of their lives.
“Getting an opportunity to coach at Napa Valley at this stage of my career is special because of the excellence of the athletic department and the potential of its women's basketball program. I am grateful for this chance to build a solid program that can continue for decades to come.”
DeBolt graduated from San Diego State in 1977 with a journalism degree and got his master's degree in mass communications there in 1980. He was the head coach at Pinole Valley High from 1983 to 1986.
The Storm have eight players this year, including forward Alexia Stewart. The 2017 American Canyon High graduate played volleyball for NVC in the falls of 2017 and 2018 but is a freshman on the basketball court. Her best stat so far is 4.6 rebounds per game.
“She's a hard worker who decided to play for us this past summer and hasn't wavered,” DeBolt said of Stewart, who played three years of varsity volleyball at American Canyon. “She doesn't have much basketball experience, but she's getting better. If she sticks with it, she will make a huge difference for us in January and February.”
Also from Napa Valley high schools are two freshman guards, Vintage High product Martha Sanchez and Calistoga High graduate Maira Montanez.
“Martha never played basketball in high school but has a lot of potential,” DeBolt said of Sanchez, who gets 4.2 rebounds a game. “She's a good athlete and she’s a long defender. We’re working hard to help her catch up in her understanding of the game, especially defensively. Like everyone else who doesn't have experience doing what they are doing, she lacks confidence. She should become more confident and a bigger contributor as the season continues.”
Montanez is the Storm’s third-leading scorer with 6.3 points per game, and adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
“Maira did play varsity basketball at Calistoga but suffered an ACL tear last season,” said DeBolt. “She had surgery in November 2018 and has worked hard in her recovery. She loves the game and will continue to grow into her role this season.”
Perhaps the team’s most important player is sophomore Ajaloni Irvin, a guard from Mare Island Technology Academy in Vallejo, and not just because she leads the Storm in points (15.4), rebounds (7.6), steals (2.8) and assists (2.0) per game.
“Without Ajaloni, we don't have a team,” DeBolt replied. “She means everything to us. She has worked hard over the past two seasons to improve her overall game. She rarely misses a practice and is our team captain.
“As far as her connection to the past, I have to say Napa Valley doesn't have much of a recent women's basketball past. And we will change that. We are focused on now and the future and she is a player who will be able to look back in a few years to see that she was a huge part of re-starting Napa Valley College women's basketball. Her determination has a positive impact on her teammates and her coach.”
The Storm’s second-leading scorer with 9.8 points a game is freshman guard Egypt Asaeli of Smiley,Texas, a 33-year-old Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“She was recruited to Division I colleges during her seasons at Smiley High School,” DeBolt said. “She is just getting re-accustomed to playing basketball and should improve throughout the season.”
Rounding out the team are three freshmen – guard Maleiah Cronin from Benicia, 5-foot-11 center Stephanie Rodin of Turlock, and forward Dominique Jones-Torres of Wooster High in Reno. Redshirting is freshman guard Gabriela Silva, out of New Tech High in Napa.
“Dominique has never played competitive basketball before and is enjoying being part of a college basketball team. She has improved a lot since joining the program in June,” DeBolt wrote.
Cronin was a co-captain and starter for Benicia last year when, in its first season in the Diablo Valley League, the Panthers tied Ygnacio Valley for the title. DeBolt said she’s still getting used to the college game, however. She’s averaging 3.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
“We are asking Maleiah to do things on the court she is not quite ready to do,” he said. “In the short run that causes some angst and loss of confidence, but in the long run she will benefit from this experience.”
Rodin is second on the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.
“Stephanie is a hard worker,” DeBolt said. “She had gall bladder surgery in October and is getting back to full strength.”
DeBolt said he is always looking for new prospects. He welcomes any interested students at NVC or at high schools in Napa County and adjoining counties to contact him at paul.debolt@napavalley.edu or (707) 256-7666.