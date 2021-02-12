Napa Valley Football: AmCan’s Anderson signs with NAIA powerhouse

"In the time I've known him, I've really only seen him relentlessly chase excellence. He does not settle. He is a great teammate and example for the rest of the players. He doesn't talk very much, but his actions are loud and when he does speak up, his teammates listen because there's weight and credibility to what he says. Every choice he makes and has made was to have the chance to get a college education while playing football.

"Benedictine is getting a good one."

As for track and field, Anderson’s third season was cut short by the pandemic last spring. But at the Big Cat Invitational at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, he did set a personal record in the 100 meters (12.34 seconds) and also ran the 200 (25.27) and 400 (58.06).

The oldest of Ian and Daniela Anderson’s three sons made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as a running back and Second Team as a linebacker in 2019, and has been on the honor roll throughout high school.

He wants to be a middle school or high school teacher at the school, which has students from all over the country. Last fall’s football roster had 13 players from California, six of them seniors.