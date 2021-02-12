Napa Valley Football: AmCan’s Anderson signs with NAIA powerhouse

Ezekiel Anderson has a better chance of playing football in 2021 than his American Canyon High School teammates.
As the chances the running back and linebacker would have a senior season with the Wolves dwindled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson signed a letter of commitment on Jan. 31 to continue his playing career with NAIA powerhouse Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the great historic and championship program they’ve built at Benedictine,” he said Sunday of the Catholic liberal arts college, which has about 2,300 students. “I truly can’t emphasize enough how thankful I am to be a part of the Raven family and the opportunity they all have granted me.”
The Ravens played a nine-game season last fall, with two games rescheduled but eventually played. They finished 7-2 for their 13 straight winning season under head coach Larry Wilcox, who stepped down after 42 years at the helm of his alma mater. One of the postponed games ended up being the season finale against Baker, and Benedictine won to send Wilcox out with his 300th win.
Meanwhile, American Canyon continued to have conditioning sessions and, as of Feb. 8, official practices. But with the state mandating that football can’t be played until the current purple tier of infection rates drops two colors to orange, and that the season must be over by April 17 to allow underclassmen time to recover before the fall season, it doesn’t look like any public high schools will play this spring.
But Benedictine is a brightly shining beacon for Anderson. He just has to make sure he’s ready to go after not playing in a game since Nov. 1, 2019. Benedictine had to start a week later than scheduled last fall, Sept. 19, but the Baker game was the only other postponement.
That means Anderson will probably have not played in 22 months when the Ravens open their season.
“It honestly is what motivates me for when I train, work out and eat every day,” Anderson said, “knowing I can’t miss a beat when I arrive on campus and knowing I have to live up to the standard even without playing a game for more than a year and a half. It feels great, though, to know that there's light at the end of the tunnel.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Anderson was named one of five finalists for the Napa Valley Register’s 2019 Napa County Newcomer of the Year. He rushed 74 times for 8 touchdowns and a team-high 688 yards (9.3 per tote), caught 2 passes for 30 yards, and completed both of his halfback-pass attempts for touchdowns of 99 and 44 yards. On defense, he was third on the team with 56 tackles and second with 39 solos, snagged an interception and forced a fumble.
"Zeke is a coach's dream. Zeke loves football, it's that simple,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said Friday. "His family is very strong and it's a lifestyle. He wakes up on a mission. He pushes himself in the classroom to get great grades. He works out like a demon. He plays with his hair on fire. His friends love him.
"In the time I've known him, I've really only seen him relentlessly chase excellence. He does not settle. He is a great teammate and example for the rest of the players. He doesn't talk very much, but his actions are loud and when he does speak up, his teammates listen because there's weight and credibility to what he says. Every choice he makes and has made was to have the chance to get a college education while playing football.
"Benedictine is getting a good one."
As for track and field, Anderson’s third season was cut short by the pandemic last spring. But at the Big Cat Invitational at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, he did set a personal record in the 100 meters (12.34 seconds) and also ran the 200 (25.27) and 400 (58.06).
The oldest of Ian and Daniela Anderson’s three sons made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as a running back and Second Team as a linebacker in 2019, and has been on the honor roll throughout high school.
He wants to be a middle school or high school teacher at the school, which has students from all over the country. Last fall’s football roster had 13 players from California, six of them seniors.
“What I recognized about Benedictine is what it has to offer in the education department as far as being a teacher at the 6-12 grade level,” he said. “Football-wise, I knew coming in it was a championship culture that’s been proven along with having a lot of dudes from Cali with a great offense of running the ball and utilizing the running backs. Overall, I know Benedictine is a college I’ll be proud to have graduated from.”
Anderson said he don’t be visiting the campus in person for the first time until March.
“But what I saw virtually and through a screen alone was eye-opening, no doubt, with the campus and facilities,” he said. “You could tell everyone on campus and in town and the alumni take pride in representing Benedictine, which I was amazed about.”
Anderson said he has yet to meet new head coach Joel Osborn, who was an assistant coach at Northwest Missouri State University the last 12 seasons.
“I’ve heard great things about him, and I know he’ll utilize me in the backfield and on special teams early,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t be more excited to start a new era with Coach Osborn at an historic school such as Benedictine.”
New prospects usually communicate at first with an assistant coach. In Benedictine’s case it was new wide receivers coach Aaron Hauser, who is from the San Diego area.
“I talked with Coach Hauser and what struck me was that he kept it really real with me in terms of what I’ve got to do to be successful and how we can utilize my skill set, and that at the end of the day we both want to achieve one goal and that’s win championships. The championship mentality Coach Hauser brought to light was the main factor — and him being from California, as well.”
It was the same at American Canyon, with assistant coaches Joe Beachum, Xavier Rivers and Ian Anderson.
“Our assistant coaches paved the way for me and gave me the tricks and tips for my recruitment,” Anderson said. “Their advice and the time they’ve taken out of their day for me means more than they’ll ever know. Huge shoutout to Coach Anderson, Coach Beachum and Coach X.”
Coach Anderson is, of course, his dad, who has coached sons Ezekiel, Kaleb and Isaac since their Junior Wolves youth football years.
“My parents have been my biggest supporters,” Ezekiel said. “My mom always supports me whether I had a great or terrible game. She is always there and lifts me up like no other person. My dad showed me the way and taught me hard work from the get-go. He’s always pushed me to be my greatest version of myself, no doubt. He’s taught me all I know about the game of football.”
Anderson shouldn’t be too homesick in Kansas. He has family in the Kansas City area, where Atchison is located, and 200 miles away in the Quad Cities of southeast Iowa.
“It’ll definitely be different, no doubt,” he said. “But I’ll be ready mentally knowing what I’m getting into weather-wise and seeing snow more often.”
Just playing games will seem like another world for Anderson.
Even if American Canyon has a football season, there will be no preseason or playoff games. He’ll be behind most of the other new players at Benedictine in that sense, since most states had full seasons in the fall.
“My mindset going into this season is I have to be ready. That’s what I’ve been training for since March, to have the moment I’ve been working for since the pandemic started,” he said. “That is what I’ve been working for, preparing for, and just waiting to execute on. But I’m going to enjoy every moment I get with my teammates and take it all in. There’s no way I’m taking football for granted ever again.”
He hopes to be able to work on his speed, explosiveness and strength if he plays this spring.
“Working on those traits I feel will only make me better and be ready for the next level,” he said.
“It’s an honor to have earned the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at Benedictine. I knew from the start it was a special place, and I can’t thank everyone at Benedictine enough for this grand of an opportunity. I will work hard relentlessly through my time at Benedictine and give it my all in everything I do. I can’t wait to get started and continue the next chapter of my life in Atchison.”
