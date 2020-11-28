Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Coaches honor 5 NVC volleyball players

“My grandfather had such an incredible influence on my life and always inspired me in many ways,” Cameron Champ, co-founder of the Cameron Champ Foundation, said at pvamu.edu. “I’m so grateful for ‘Pops’ introducing me to the game of golf, but also for teaching me that there’s so much more to life than golf. He always stressed the importance of giving back and paying it forward.”

Prairie View A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

“We are thankful that we can collaborate with such a historic institution to provide deserving student-athletes from diverse backgrounds opportunities that they might not otherwise have. We are delighted to contribute to student dreams and hope our actions will inspire others to follow suit — the time is now,” Glenn Weckerlin, Cameron Champ Foundation Board Chair, said at pvamu.edu.

There was a sold-out field of 144 players for the Cameron Champ Foundation Golf Classic at Silverado in October.

***

Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High School, tied for second place in the Justin Timberlake-Girls 14-18 Division of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s World Golf Village Junior Open Nov. 21 and 22.