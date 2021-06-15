Napa Valley Prep Boys Soccer: Late bloomer Leon joins Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Even though his GPA was well above 4.0 that year, Leon said it took some convincing from Ayala — who was a counselor at Napa High at the time and has since been transferred to Redwood Middle School — that he could hack college.

“I thought once I got MVP maybe I should shoot for a collegiate career, but I didn’t know anything about the process or anything, or about the schools down south or out of state," he said. "I was planning to go to the JC (Napa Valley College) and work. But Rafa would always talk to me about it and it just got me more interested and I think also the opportunity to play soccer made me want to go to a four-year college even more.

“My parents (Salvador Leon Sr. and Rosa Moreno) weren’t really sure about the idea of me going to college far away. Once I told my mom about Claremont McKenna, she was like ‘What? That’s a little too far.’ I just told her about the opportunity to play soccer and she got convinced by that.”

Ayala said he sat down assistant coaches Raul Gallegos, Isidro Nunes, Braulio Nunes, Israel Torres and Jason Martinez when he took the helm in 2018 and told them “That’s great if we win, but my main thing is to help these kids get seen by the Bay Area and transition to the next step — college.