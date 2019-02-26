Kathleen Schafle, a junior who plays an attacker position, scored three goals for the UC Davis women’s water polo team in the Aggies’ 14-7 win over Cal State Monterey Bay at the Santa Clara Invite on Saturday.
Schafle, a Vintage High School graduate, has 18 goals, three assists, 20 steals and 21 points on the season for UC Davis (8-8 overall).
Schafle averages 21.6 minutes per game.
Home run for MacNichols
Jake MacNichols played first base and went 2-for-5 with a double and home run for the host Santa Clara baseball team in Sunday’s 10-6 nonconference loss to Washington State at Stephen Schott Stadium.
It was the second home run of the season for MacNichols, a junior, who went to Vintage High.
Santa Clara is off to a 2-5 start.
Dearden at UC Davis
Addie Dearden has started all six games for the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team, which is 2-4 on the season.
Dearden, a Napa High graduate who is in her junior season, is a defender for the Aggies.
Dearden was named to the 2018 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team.
She played for BearLax, an elite year-round travel club team that practices in the Contra Costa County town of Orinda, and the Napa Force, which is affiliated with the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association.
Critchfield has Butte College in regionals
The Butte College-Oroville men’s basketball team, led by head coach Russ Critchfield, opens the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regionals this week.
Butte (15-12 overall, 8-2 Golden Valley Conference) is the No. 13 seed and plays at San Joaquin Delta-Stockton (22-6 overall, 14-2 Big 8 Conference, the No. 4 seed, on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
Critchfield is a former Vintage High head boys coach.
San Francisco City College (27-1 overall, 12-0 Coast North Conference) is the No. 1 seed.
The state finals are March 14, 16-17 at Ventura College.
CalPac title for Antelope Valley
The host University of Antelope Valley won the California Pacific Conference women’s basketball title, beating Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona) in the tournament championship game Monday, 76-66, in Lancaster, Calif.
Antelope Valley (25-5 overall) moves on to the NAIA Division II National Championships, a 32-team tournament that starts on March 6 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Pacific Union College of Angwin is a member of the California Pacific Conference.