Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Justin-Siena opens track season

The Justin-Siena track and field team opened its season at the Super Seven Invitational on Saturday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, where more than 1,500 athletes far away as Long Beach competed.
Justin Siena fielded eight 4x100 relay teams that, according to coach Gary Prince, “all put 100% effort on the track.”
Girls relay runners Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan, Mary Huen and Sydney Thweatt took fourth place overall. The boys relay team of Solomone Anitoni, Seth Morrison, Matthew Huen and Blake Hoban placed fifth in a high-caliber final heat and took eighth overall.
Casey Potrebic took fifth place in the boys pole vault (12-6). Thweatt ran in the girls 300 hurdles for the first time and placed fifth (49.91) and recorded a personal record in the 100 meters, winning her heat and placing ninth overall (13.12).
Solomone Anitoni ran a PR in a fast boys 100 meters (11.76) and anchored Hoban, Huen and Potrebic in the 4x200 relay as they won their heat.
“Many of our athletes had solid first meet performances, and a good number of those were first-time high school track and field athletes,” Justin-Siena coach Tracy Martin said, referring also the JV teams. “We are looking forward to a strong season ahead in both the girls and boys divisions.”
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 10, Bethel 1
Pitching their second straight 1-hitter, the Wolves downed visiting Bethel on Monday.
Starter Nate Countouriotis pitched 3 innings, striking out 2 and walking 2 while giving up just 1 hit and 1 earned run. Roman Webb pitched the last 4 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1 while not allowing a hit or run.
The Wolves (2-0) pounded out 12 hits as catcher Vinnie Espejo went 2 for 4 with a triple and 5 RBIs. Victor Vega was also a major contributor, going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Angel Cota had a double and scored a run, Webb went 1 for 2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, and Jordan Fisher, Tyree Reed, Jimmy Larson, Ryan Mitchell, Riley Carlos, and Angel Yee also had hits.
The Wolves will host Benicia at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 0, Redwood 0, tie
The Crushers had plenty of base runners in Monday’s season opener at home, but couldn’t get on the board in a scoreless game that was called after seven innings due to darkness.
Raimy Gamsby was 2 for 3, Shelby Morse went 1 for 4 with a double, Sarah Husted was 1 for 4, Briana Perez walked twice, and Bianca Avalos and Camila Barboza each walked once.
Sophomore slingers Gamsby and Morse shut out the Giants, Gamsby allowing 2 hits with 7 strikeouts and no walks in five innings and Morse yielding 1 hit with 1 strikeout in two innings.
College Baseball
Solano to visit Napa Valley
The NVC stands should be packed Thursday as the Storm host Solano, as the Bay Valley Conference rivals sport a combined 10 former Napa County prep players.
Before Solano took a 3-13 record into Tuesday’s BVC opener game against Mendocino, Napa High alumnus Nathan Jessell was leading the Falcons with 18 hits and 10 RBIs, American Canyon High grad Eli DeGuzman had 13 hits, 5 RBIs and a team-high 6 hit-by-pitches, and Napa High product Brandon Herter had 10 hits and 4 RBIs.
Another Napa High grad, Jason Pridy, had 1 double, 5 walks and 2 runs scored in 9 at-bats for Solano. American Canyon product Andy Pitt had 8 2/3 innings and 4 appearances on the mound with 1 start, an 0-1 record, having allowed 6 runs (4 earned) on 7 hits, 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Napa Valley took a 1-12 record into Tuesday’s BVC opener against Contra Costa, with American Canyon’s Eric Thomas leading the Storm with 7 walks and ranking second with 6 RBIs, and fourth with both 11 hits and 5 runs scored. St. Helena’s Jack Adkins (8 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs, team-high 4 hit-by-pitches) and Brandon Cameron (10 hits, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) were also contributing, along with Trinity Prep product Sean Quinn (1 hit). Also on the Storm roster is Zack Berengue, who played for the Justin-Siena freshmen and then for Trinity Prep.
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena hands out team awards
The Braves, who turned a corner by finishing third in the North Coast Section Division III Dual Team Championships last month, held their awards ceremony Friday with varsity blocks, pins and certificates distributed.
Their Iron Man of the Year is Jacob Guiducci and their Newcomer of the Year is Brandon Guiducci. The Leadership Award went to Cooper Cohee, the Courage Award to Cole Chatagnier, the All-Heart Award to Sebastian Medina, and the Most Improved and 4-Year Belt to JP Negueloua.
JV Track and Field
Justin-Siena competes at DVC
Lili Hobaugh won the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and was 11th in the 100 meters (13.67) and Cole Chatagnier won the boys 300 hurdles (45.02 seconds) to lead the Braves at their season-opening Super Seven Invitational on Saturday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
Hunter Bledsoe had a strong day with a second-place effort in the boys long jump (17-5) and a sixth in the high jump (5-4).
The boys 4x100 team of Caden Parlett, Miles Martin, Eric Gutierrez and Chatagnier won its heat and placed fifth overall. Miles Martin placed 11th overall in the 100 meters (12.22), and Emery Messenger was 11th in the girls shot put (23-1). In the boys triple jump, Henry Boeschen was seventh, Nathan Spare 10th and Jacob Wood 11th.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 15, Bethel 6
Tegan Wendt was the winning pitcher for the Wolves (1-1), going 3 2/3 innings, striking out 4 and walking 4 while giving up 6 runs on 7 hits. Cody West pitched the remainder of the game and didn't surrender another run, giving up only 2 hits and striking out 2.
Joe Lopez was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and a run scored, Wendt went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored and a stolen base, Ryan Landaverde was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored, Justin West went 2 for 2 with a double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored and a stolen base, Cody West was 1 for 2, and Alex Saquelares went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
Mario Juarez had a stolen base and scored 3 times, Austin Fredeen was 1 for 1 with an RBI and run scored, James Aken was 1 for 2 with a run, Julian Zapanta had 2 RBIs, George Konaval was 1 for 1 with a double, and J.J. Sundita and Dayvon Lucas each scored a run.