Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Justin-Siena opens track season

The Justin-Siena track and field team opened its season at the Super Seven Invitational on Saturday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, where more than 1,500 athletes far away as Long Beach competed.

Justin Siena fielded eight 4x100 relay teams that, according to coach Gary Prince, “all put 100% effort on the track.”

Girls relay runners Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan, Mary Huen and Sydney Thweatt took fourth place overall. The boys relay team of Solomone Anitoni, Seth Morrison, Matthew Huen and Blake Hoban placed fifth in a high-caliber final heat and took eighth overall.

Casey Potrebic took fifth place in the boys pole vault (12-6). Thweatt ran in the girls 300 hurdles for the first time and placed fifth (49.91) and recorded a personal record in the 100 meters, winning her heat and placing ninth overall (13.12).

Solomone Anitoni ran a PR in a fast boys 100 meters (11.76) and anchored Hoban, Huen and Potrebic in the 4x200 relay as they won their heat.

“Many of our athletes had solid first meet performances, and a good number of those were first-time high school track and field athletes,” Justin-Siena coach Tracy Martin said, referring also the JV teams. “We are looking forward to a strong season ahead in both the girls and boys divisions.”