Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Wolves, Saints nearly perfect

The American Canyon High baseball team got a one-hit shutout from Riley Carlos as it opened its season with a 2-0 shutout of Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa on Thursday.
Carlos pitched a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings, gave up a drag bunt single with one out in the seventh for the Pumas’ only base runner, induced a popup to shortstop Victor Vega, then recorded his third strikeout to end the game. He needed only 57 pitches for the gem as the Wolves played error-free defense.
American Canyon had just 2 hits, an RBI single from Jordan Fisher and a single from Fisher's cousin, Tyree Reed. Ryan Mitchell scored on Fisher's single and Fisher later scored on a passed ball. The Wolves were aggressive on the paths, with five players tallying stolen bases.
The Wolves host Bethel at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
St. Helena 4, El Molino 1
Behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Caleb Granados and some late timely hitting, the Saints beat the visiting Lions in their season opener Wednesday.
St. Helena scored three times in the sixth inning to back up Granados, who had a perfect game broken up in the seventh inning. The Lions got their first baserunner of the game on an error to open the final frame and got their first hit with two outs after Granados had been subbed out for Stacy Nelson, who finished the game out in relief.
Granados went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8 and walking 1 on just 75 pitches. Nelson got the final 2 outs on strikeouts and walked 1.
Nelson also went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Sam Coltrin went 1 for 3 with a double and Jackson Dena and Granados each recorded an RBI.
The Saints travel to Piedmont for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage wins VVAL opener
The Crushers won Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament No. 1 on Monday at Sonoma Golf Club, 405-448 over runner-up Justin-Siena. Casa Grande was third with a 466 and Petaluma fourth with a 484. American Canyon and Napa High each had an incomplete team of four scorers.
Vintage was led by medalist Nick Young’s 77, while Jacob Aaron shot a 78, Pierce Brown an 80, Riley Hatfield an 82, Drew Holloran an 88, and Cody Freitas a 90.
Justin-Siena was led by Rocco Lee’s 82 and fellow senior Dominic Lee’s 86. Grant Koehler carded a 90, while Kyle Wall shot a 91 and Aidan Schuemann a 99.
For American Canyon, Aaron Mitchell carded a 98, Bryan Matel a 123, John Salas a 130 and Julian Pasco a 149.
Napa High saw Ian Clark shoot a 98, Forrest Bontrager a 102, Jack Lucier a 111 and Axel Clark a 128.
The Crushers and Braves will compete in Livermore High’s Cowboy Classic on Wednesday at The Course at Wente Vineyards, before playing in VVAL Tournament No. 2 on Thursday at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma.
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley wins tourney
Charles Porter shot a 71 with 4 birdies as the Storm won Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 3 on Wednesday at Chardonnay Golf Club, 384-392 over runner-up Folsom Lake.
Also for Napa Valley, Keelan Cole carded a 76, Joe Amoroso a 78, Ryan Chamblee a 79, Kyle Wilkinson an 80, and John Scott Senz an 86 that was thrown out.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 12, El Molino 0, 5 innings
The Saints started their season with a dominant home win over the Lions on Thursday.
St. Helena pitchers Carter Dahline and Aribella Farrell combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing one baserunner in the mercy rule-shortened, five-inning game. Dahline went the first three innings and struck out 8 and allowed 1 hit, while Farrell went the final two innings and posted 6 strikeouts.
Offensively, Dahline went 2 for 3 with a triple, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while Farrell went 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 1 run scored. Also with solid games at the plate were Ellie Blakeley (4 for 4, 1 RBI, 5 stolen bases), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, 1 RBI), Marylu Avina (2 for 4, double, 2 runs scored), Mia Wagner (1 for 1, triple, 2 runs scored), Gabi Vega-Zepeda (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored), Gema Jimenez (1 for 1, 1 RBI), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, 3 runs scored) and Mitzi Caldera (1 RBI, 1 run scored).
The Saints host San Rafael at 4 p.m. Monday.
Varsity Boys Tennis
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 4, Justin-Siena 3
Coming off a season-opening 7-0 loss at Cardinal Newman a week before, the Braves dropped a squeaker in Vallejo on Thursday.
At first through fourth singles, respectively, it was Justin's Nick Reyna over Mark Pazmandi, 6-2, 6-0, Rodney Speight of St. Pat’s over Peiru Li, 4-5, 7-6 (7-5), the Bruins’ Johnrey San Pedro over David Larsen, 6-1, 6-4, and Aaron Ancheta of St. Pat’s over Lucca Sebastiani, 6-4, 6-3.
At first doubles, Justin-Siena's Sicheng Guo and Peter Bowman-Davis beat Dean Carrion and Aaron Canarce, 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, the Braves’ Anthony Fannin and Dominic Pucci were victorious over William Castillo and Jaiveel Bassi, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 1-0 (10-8). At third doubles, the Bruins got a 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) win from Sebastian Anidiete and Justin Tolentino over Alex Cox and Austin Sidhu.
JV Baseball
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 9, Justin-Siena 6, 6 innings
The Braves opened the season at home on Tuesday after the visiting Bruins scored five runs in the top of the sixth on three hits, three walks and two Justin-Siena errors to take a 9-3 lead. But the Braves rallied for three runs and had the tying run in the on-deck circle before darkness ended the game an inning early.
St. Pat’s took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and third innings before the Braves got on the board in the third on a suicide squeeze bunt from Timmy Walsh that plated Jared Gardner. After giving up two more runs in the fourth, Justin-Siena pulled within 4-3 on a two-run single from Gardner.
Dylan Hewitt pitched the first four innings for St. Pat’s to get the win, striking out 5 and walking 1. He also had 3 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Andre David added 2 hits, Jacob Valle a double and 2 RBIs, and Patrick Carvalho a double and 2 runs scored.
For the Braves, Eddie Padilla pitched the first three innings and got the loss, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits, 2 strikeouts and 2 walks. Trevor L'Esperance had 2 hits and a good game in the field, Ethan Jefferson added 2 runs, Walsh and Gardner each had 2 RBIs.
“I thought we played well for the first game of the season,” said Braves head coach Steve Meyer. “We made some very correctable mistakes against a good team, but we are getting better."
Justin-Siena hosts Kelseyville at noon Saturday.
Maria Carrillo 11, American Canyon 0, 5 innings
Josh Johnson took the loss for Wolves in Santa Rosa on Thursday, pitching the first inning and allowing 5 hits and 2 walks and striking out 2. George Konoval pitched the next 3 innings, giving up 2 hits, walking 4 and striking out 3. Tegan Wendt, Joe Lopez and Ryan Landaverde each went 1 for 2 at the plate for American Canyon.