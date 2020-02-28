Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Wolves, Saints nearly perfect

St. Pat’s took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and third innings before the Braves got on the board in the third on a suicide squeeze bunt from Timmy Walsh that plated Jared Gardner. After giving up two more runs in the fourth, Justin-Siena pulled within 4-3 on a two-run single from Gardner.

Dylan Hewitt pitched the first four innings for St. Pat’s to get the win, striking out 5 and walking 1. He also had 3 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Andre David added 2 hits, Jacob Valle a double and 2 RBIs, and Patrick Carvalho a double and 2 runs scored.

For the Braves, Eddie Padilla pitched the first three innings and got the loss, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits, 2 strikeouts and 2 walks. Trevor L'Esperance had 2 hits and a good game in the field, Ethan Jefferson added 2 runs, Walsh and Gardner each had 2 RBIs.

“I thought we played well for the first game of the season,” said Braves head coach Steve Meyer. “We made some very correctable mistakes against a good team, but we are getting better."

Justin-Siena hosts Kelseyville at noon Saturday.

Maria Carrillo 11, American Canyon 0, 5 innings

Josh Johnson took the loss for Wolves in Santa Rosa on Thursday, pitching the first inning and allowing 5 hits and 2 walks and striking out 2. George Konoval pitched the next 3 innings, giving up 2 hits, walking 4 and striking out 3. Tegan Wendt, Joe Lopez and Ryan Landaverde each went 1 for 2 at the plate for American Canyon.

