Napa Valley Sports Report: Storm clinch berth in NorCal golf tourney

The Napa Valley College women’s golf team finished second behind Modesto Junior College in each of the last three Big 8 Conference 18-hole tournaments to climb into third place.
With only the 10th conference tournament left, NVC has clinched a spot in the four-team, 36-hole California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional Championship Nov. 7-8 tournament at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.
On Oct. 14 at Bing Maloney Golf Course in Sacramento, the Storm shot a season-low 317 and were led by four 2020 high school graduates — Alex Larson of Will C. Wood with a 72, Makayla Kearney of Vanden with an 88, Sophie Saleh of Vintage with an 82, and Kandy Miller of American Canyon with a 106.
Shireen Pervez, a 2007 Bethel product, carded an 80 and 2020 Rodriguez grad Jalyn Robinson had an 83.
Last Tuesday at Chardonnay Golf Club, the Storm finished just 7 strokes behind the Pirates with a 351.
Larsen was the low medalist with a 77, Kearney shot an 88, Saleh a 92, Miller and Pervez 94s, and Robinson a 98.
On Thursday at Yolo Fliers, NVC shot a 359 and Modesto a 334. Larsen tied for low medalist honors with an 81 that included four birdies. Robinson had an 87, Kearney had another 88, Pervez a 91, Saleh a 100, and Miller a 104.
Also on the roster are a pair of 2021 graduates — Yesenia Contreras, who played four years for Napa High, and Vintage’s Kyli Cleveland, who is redshirting this year.
This is the Storm’s first season since qualifying for and playing in the 2019 state tournament at Morro Bay Golf Course. With last season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the players practiced a few days each week at Chardonnay.
“Last fall was such a crucial time to develop their games," NVC coach Bob Freschi said in a story at nvcstorm.com in early September. "They've come a long way since last fall, and we've been going at it.
“They've really taken to the game of golf and our teachings out here and our philosophy, and they have a good time. They show up to practice on time. They want to practice hard, doing drills out here, getting on to the course, learning everything and the small intricate parts of the game that they are just not aware of. They're developing.”
Larsen was a three-time All-Monticello Empire League selection.
"She is a real good player, with a pretty good swing, and really good tempo,” Freschi said in the nvcstorm.com story. “She competes. She really has the ability to shoot par. She has a solid swing and is consistent with every part of her game.”
Robinson, who transferred from Prairie View A&M, was also All-MEL for four years and Saleh was a two-time All-MEL selection.
The Storm’s assistant coach is David Knox, a PGA Class A golf professional and the Director of Instruction at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
