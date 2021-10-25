Napa Valley Sports Report: Storm clinch berth in NorCal golf tourney

Also on the roster are a pair of 2021 graduates — Yesenia Contreras, who played four years for Napa High, and Vintage’s Kyli Cleveland, who is redshirting this year.

This is the Storm’s first season since qualifying for and playing in the 2019 state tournament at Morro Bay Golf Course. With last season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the players practiced a few days each week at Chardonnay.

“Last fall was such a crucial time to develop their games," NVC coach Bob Freschi said in a story at nvcstorm.com in early September. "They've come a long way since last fall, and we've been going at it.

“They've really taken to the game of golf and our teachings out here and our philosophy, and they have a good time. They show up to practice on time. They want to practice hard, doing drills out here, getting on to the course, learning everything and the small intricate parts of the game that they are just not aware of. They're developing.”

Larsen was a three-time All-Monticello Empire League selection.

"She is a real good player, with a pretty good swing, and really good tempo,” Freschi said in the nvcstorm.com story. “She competes. She really has the ability to shoot par. She has a solid swing and is consistent with every part of her game.”