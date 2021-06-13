NCAA Baseball Tournament: Stanford off to CWS after super regional sweep

Stanford swept its NCAA super regional Saturday and locked up a spot in the College World Series.

The Cardinal will be in the CWS for the first time since 2008 after Alex Williams pitched a two-hitter and Brock Jones homered three times in a 9-0 win at Texas Tech.

Williams, like Branden Beck did on Friday, handcuffed one of the nation's top offensive teams in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had a total of three runs and nine hits in the two games. Williams struck out 10 and walked one in his first complete game of the season and second of his career.

Jones homered in the first inning, hit a grand slam in the sixth and went deep again in the eighth. Tommy Troy also homered for the Cardinal.

“I think we’re going to shock the world again,” Jones said. “We're not satisfied. We didn’t get here just to get to a super and just to get to Omaha. We’re trying to go for the whole thing.”

Stanford (38-15), the No. 9 national seed, embraced the underdog role for its series at No. 8 Texas Tech (39-17), which had hosted and won all four of its previous super regionals.