NCAA Notebook: Stanford coach VanDerveer upset over 'sexism' at tournaments

“What I pointed out was the leadership making some decisions that are clearly one way for the men and one way for the women,” VanDerveer said Sunday night. “I was most upset with the testing because obviously I'm not as young as our players. But our players have handled things extremely well. And what we've really tried to focus on is to not get bent out of shape about the swag bag — they have addressed the weight room — but to just come out and focus on playing and playing well.”

But Stanford asked university presidents and conference commissioners for accountability on who made these decisions and why after team performance coach Ali Kershner publicly pointed out the issue.

“I'm extremely proud that our strength and conditioning coach Ali spoke up and said what she said,” Stanford senior Kiana Williams said after the team's first-round victory over Utah Valley. “She kind of got the train on the tracks and made some stuff happen.

"It was very unfortunate and hurting to see that we didn't have the same effort put in. We don't need the exact same weight room as the men, but there just could have been a little bit more effort. I'm extremely thankful that they made changes as quickly as they did.”