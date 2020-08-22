Without a centralized government sports ministry, the likes of which most countries employ to build their Olympic teams, the U.S. Olympic and Parlaympic Committee is deeply reliant on America’s extensive college sports program to field its team.

Of the 558 athletes the U.S. sent to Rio four years ago, around 75% came from the college sports system. Of the 121 medals the U.S. won, nearly 85% came from college-trained athletes. Stanford placed 29 athletes on the U.S. team; 15 of them stood on the medals podium, more than any other school in the country. Another 10 Stanford athletes won medals for other countries.

USOPC figures show Division I schools spent $5.6 billion last year on Olympic sports alone.

“By and large, college sports are a lifeline for our national teams,” said Sarah Wilhelmi, the USOPC’s director of collegiate partnerships.

But the numbers have been dwindling for years now. Men’s gymnastics, which survived the cut at Stanford, has fewer than 20 Division I programs. Men’s volleyball is at around two dozen.

In listing its criteria for cutting sports, Stanford acknowledged that of the 11 sports it was cutting (it also cut two that were not on the Olympic program), nine were sponsored by fewer than 9% of Division I institutions.