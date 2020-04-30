NFL Draft: Georgia's Crowder a happy Mr. Irrelevant

“He will be Mr. Irrelevant until the next one is selected,” Salata Fitch said in a telephone interview from California on Wednesday. “We have 12 months to honor him. We can do it in December. There is a lot of support here in Newport and I think people would rally to it once it's safe to get together.”

Crowder spoke with the organization shortly after being drafted and he is looking forward to his day.

“I guess when everything clears up we’ll just have to find a way to plan with them,” he said.

Crowder, who started 14 games for the Bulldogs last season playing all three linebacker positions, spent plenty of time on the final day of the draft talking with his agent, discussing what teams might be good for him. Teams also called saying they were interested.

"You know, it was really stressful," Crowder said. “A lot of teams were kind of saying the same thing. So it came down to, you know, who I thought was the best. But New York was one of the them. They end up pulling the trigger. So, you know, I just thank God for that.”

Being taken in the draft was big news in his hometown of Hamilton, Georgia. There were banners in the town of less than 2,000 and the Harris County High School put up his name in lights: “Congrats. Tae Crowder. NFL Draft 2020.”