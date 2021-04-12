Olympic gold: 'Keep Stanford Wrestling' aims to save program

On the line is an Olympics feeder system that buoys Team USA. Nearly 80% of U.S. athletes at the 2016 Rio Games came from an American college program.

Along with wrestling, Stanford announced it would discontinue at the conclusion of the academic year men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming and men’s volleyball.

In an open letter sent to the school community, Stanford leaders announced, “We now face the reality that significant change is needed to create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics.”

Many in the community questioned the legitimacy of the administration's arguments. That includes those involved with the “Keep Stanford Wrestling” efforts.

“There’s no way this is a financial decision. It can’t be,” said Robert Hatta, a former Stanford wrestler who's co-chair of KSW. “We offered a financial solution that they refused to consider and when we peeled back the numbers we found the savings were minimal and the actual underlining financial issue deficits of the department not only continue but grow after these cuts.”