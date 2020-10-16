Pac-12 Football: Can a 7-win Pac-12 team make the playoffs? It's complicated

As the last Power Five conference to jump into the college football season, the chances that a Pac-12 team can reach the national championship, even the playoffs, seem slim.

But never say never. Especially in a season as odd as this one.

“Nobody knows,” said Stanford head coach David Shaw. “Nobody knows.”

The Pac-12′s coaches believe there’s a possibility a conference team could play for the national title, even though the league has an abbreviated schedule with just seven games per team. But a whole bunch of things would have to fall into place.

“If we have a conference champion that’s played well — I don’t think you have to be undefeated but I think you got to play really well and show that you’re one of the better teams in America,” Shaw said. “And then, however it happens in the other places, not every one is going to play every game as we’ve seen, some teams are going to falter. So we’ll have to see how it all shakes out.”