Pac-12 Football: Top RBs look for yards in short season

Borghi said this year's Cougs will look a bit different and his role will change, too.

“Honestly, with this offense, the running back doesn’t get out of the box and get as many receptions as I was used to with the Air Raid," he said. "But obviously, there’s still screens that can happen and then a little bit of slot action, maybe, as well. So I should be interested to see how that plays out."

Washington State, which went 6-7 last season, opens the season at Oregon State on Saturday night.

Other Pac-12 running backs to watch heading into the season:

CHRISTOPHER BROWN JR., CALIFORNIA

The versatile junior ran for 914 yards and eight touchdowns while logging 166 receiving yards for another four scores. Despite that output, he was banged up for most of the season.

Cal is hoping the longer offseason helped Brown. The Golden Bears are scheduled to open at Arizona State on Nov. 14 after this Saturday's home game against Washington was canceled after a Cal player tested positive for the coronavirus.