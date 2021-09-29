Pacific Union College Report: Men fall, women tie in soccer for Pioneers

The Pacific Union College men’s soccer team dropped its California Pacific Conference opener to visiting Simpson on Friday, 3-1, falling to 2-4 overall.
Simpson scored in the fifth minute, but the Pioneers equalized in the 27th minute on a goal by Issay Bravo — who prepped at Franklin High in Stockton — and the teams went into halftime tied 1-1.
The Red Hawks from Redding didn’t score their winning and insurance goals until there were nine and four minutes left.
The PUC side showed lots of hustle, good team chemistry and great stamina.
“It’s one of those things where either team could have gotten the (winning) result,” first-year Pioneers head coach Shane Shelton said. “We got punished for a couple of mistakes and we weren’t as efficient in front of the goal as we should have been.”
He said Danny Castro, a sophomore striker from Corona who transferred from Santa Ana College, and Jose Salgado, a freshman center midfielder from San Diego, played well.
“I thought Danny pulled the strings a lot,” the coach said. “He created a lot of opportunities for us, and Jose up top was a consistent threat.”
The NCAA Division III Pioneers lived up to their name when they defeated a Division II school for the first time in the sport by edging Academy of Art University, 3-2, in San Francisco on Sept. 5. But they’ve gone 0-3 since that big win.
“This was our first conference game and we have 11 more. We see growth, for sure, going ahead from where we were six months ago when I took over,” Shelton said. “I think we should be competing for a playoff spot this year. The reality is we have eight or nine freshmen who are getting a lot of playing time, so it’s going to take some growth.”
Pacific Union hosts La Sierra of Riverside at noon Friday and Soka University of America at 11 a.m. Sunday in Cal Pac games.
Women’s Soccer
PUC 0, Simpson 0
After getting outscored 75-1 in their first season of existence in 2019, the Pioneers will take the scoreless tie in Friday’s California Pacific Conference opener.
After 90 minutes of scoreless soccer in regulation, neither the Pioneers (2-3-1 overall) nor Red Hawks could break through in two 10-minute overtime periods.
Shelton, who also coaches the PUC women’s team, said he would have liked to see his Pioneers get three points for a win instead of one for a tie in their Cal Pac opener at home.
“I think we gave ourselves enough chances to get all three points. We were little more efficient in the box,” he said. “I’m happy. The girls are putting in a solid effort. It’s not easy getting to overtime and not having a lot of opportunities for people to come off the bench. We don’t have a lot of depth, so I thought the girls fought and put in a good performance today.”
He thought Daneca Nelsen, a freshman from Denver who normally plays center midfielder, played especially well.
“She dropped back and played center back for us and I thought she was spectacular,” Shelton said. “She kept things in front of us and organized, was very good on the ball, and created a couple of chances for us.”
The PUC women recently recorded their first-ever wins, shutting out Multnomah 1-0 in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 27 and Mills 4-0 in Oakland on Sept. 1.
Pacific Union hosts La Sierra of Riverside at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Soka University of America at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cal Pac games.
Women’s Volleyball
Pioneers play today through Saturday
With their last two matches getting postponed, the Pioneers (8-4, 0-3 Cal Pac) will have not competed in eight days when they get the rust out with three home conference matches in as many days. They are scheduled to host Westcliff at 7 p.m, Thursday, Marymount California University at 2 p.m. Friday, and Saint Katherine at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Pacific Union started the season with a 3-0 win at Mills College in Oakland, then went 5-1 on an East Coast trip. The Pioneers defeated Washington (D.C.) Adventist three times by 3-0 scores, along with Penn State-Schuykill, 3-1, and Trinity College-District of Columbia, 3-0, and lost 3-1 to Montgomery-Rockville.
But they will be looking for their first Cal Pac wins of the season this weekend.
“Conference play is a little more competitive, but we are just becoming a better program than we’ve been historically,” said PUC Athletic Director Richard Silie, who also coaches volleyball.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.