Pacific Union College Report: Men fall, women tie in soccer for Pioneers

“This was our first conference game and we have 11 more. We see growth, for sure, going ahead from where we were six months ago when I took over,” Shelton said. “I think we should be competing for a playoff spot this year. The reality is we have eight or nine freshmen who are getting a lot of playing time, so it’s going to take some growth.”

Pacific Union hosts La Sierra of Riverside at noon Friday and Soka University of America at 11 a.m. Sunday in Cal Pac games.

Women’s Soccer

PUC 0, Simpson 0

After getting outscored 75-1 in their first season of existence in 2019, the Pioneers will take the scoreless tie in Friday’s California Pacific Conference opener.

After 90 minutes of scoreless soccer in regulation, neither the Pioneers (2-3-1 overall) nor Red Hawks could break through in two 10-minute overtime periods.

Shelton, who also coaches the PUC women’s team, said he would have liked to see his Pioneers get three points for a win instead of one for a tie in their Cal Pac opener at home.