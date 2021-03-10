Pacific Union College Soccer: Freshmen get Pioneers' first goals of season

“She was able to come up with some big tackles and keep the game closer than it could have been,” he said.

Shelton said none of the 19 players on the women’s team were recruited.

“But we’ve had seven (recruits) on campus in the last two weeks, so we’re definitely trying to find pieces that are going to mesh with the girls we have,” the coach said. “We’re building so we can start to get the type of players, ability-wise, that can compete with Merced.”

Richie Silie, who is in his second year as Director of Athletics and Recreation at Pacific Union College, is proud to have the women’s soccer program under way.

“I’m very excited about where we’re going as a school, as an athletics program, with the soccer program. This year we decided to bring on the women’s side of soccer and that, to me, is a big step — especially in a year like this where there have been so many obstacles and where there has been so much emphasis on staying healthy and what not. This is a bright light in front of us.