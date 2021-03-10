Pacific Union College Soccer: Freshmen score PUC's 1st goals of season

A pair of freshmen scored the first goals of the Pacific Union College men’s soccer season in a 3-2 California Pacific Conference loss at Simpson University in Redding on Sunday.
Daniel Castro, a Santa Ana College transfer from Corona, scored three minutes into the second half to halve the Red Hawks’ halftime lead to 2-1.
Simpson made it 3-1 midway through the half before Joel Casillas, a Mendocino College transfer from Ukiah, cut the Pioneers’ deficit to 3-2 with 11 minutes left.
The goals were just what PUC (0-4 CalPac) needed after allowing 14 unanswered goals to start its season. The Pioneers were shut out twice by UC Merced, 5-0 on Feb. 21 and 3-0 on March 3, and 4-0 at La Sierra in Riverside on Feb. 28.
The goals were probably not a big surprise to PUC’s new men’s and women’s head coach, Shane Shelton. After his men’s team lost by a hat trick in its March 3 home opener, he sounds very optimistic.
“I thought we showed a lot of progress from two weeks ago when we first played Merced,” Shelton said. “They’re the back-to-back defending conference champions and are ranked in the top 25 in the nation consistently from poll to poll, so we knew they were a good side. We knew they were dangerous.
“But I was pleased with the boys. They kept it competitive in the first 45 minutes. Merced had the better of the chances, but the boys stuck to the game plan. We minimized what they were creating and we gave ourselves a chance to nook one or two in the first half.”
The Bobcats led just 1-0 at halftime and PUC nearly tied it early in the second half, but the shot hit the post. UC Merced upped its lead to 2-0 shortly after.
“Once they got the second goal, it was kind of a letdown by the boys,” Shelton said. “It’s tough giving up that second goal, but we kept fighting from minute 1 through the full 90.”
The coach said PUC goalkeeper Miguel Cervantes, a freshman from Tokay High in Lodi did well in allowing the powerful Bobcats only three goals.
“Miguel had a fantastic game. He made some big-time saves and kept us in the game,” Shelton said.
Rounding out the PUC men are seniors Samuel D'Autruche, Moises Salinas, Carlos Piedra, Jonathan Santos and Carlos Baez. Salinas is a former Napa High and Napa Valley College player.
The team has no juniors, but does have seven sophomores — Santiago Hernandez, Jacob Jaimes, Jordan Baumback, Andrew Haro, Matthew Ocegueda, Juan Alcala and Peter Kalonji. The other freshmen are Adrian Angulo and Geovanni Amaya
The Pioneers were scheduled to host Providence Christian College of Pasadena at noon Wednesday before hosting Lancaster’s University of Antelope Valley at noon Sunday.
Afterward, the PUC women’s team also hosted UC Merced on March 7 and continued its first-ever season with another tough loss, 13-0.
The Pioneers’ Feb. 21 season opener at UC Merced was postponed. A week later, they opened with a 9-0 loss at La Sierra. This past Sunday, PUC fell 12-0 at Simpson. The Pioneers (0-3 CalPac) were also scheduled to host Providence Christian on Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m., and hoping to get on the scoreboard.
“We are in a period of building,” Shelton said after the March 3 women’s game. “We have girls that have little soccer background, not a lot of high school experience or club experience, and no college experience whatsoever, and Merced is traditionally a very, very good side. I thought they dominated us from kickoff. They were able to get what they wanted when they wanted it.
“It’s a good learning tool for our girls to see what a good college side looks like and what we’re trying to become, what a cohesive team looks like. I thought the girls worked hard. They kept fighting to the last whistle.”
Shelton was particularly pleased with center back Leslie Tamayo, a sophomore from Pioneer High in Woodland.
“She was able to come up with some big tackles and keep the game closer than it could have been,” he said.
Shelton said none of the 19 players on the women’s team were recruited.
“But we’ve had seven (recruits) on campus in the last two weeks, so we’re definitely trying to find pieces that are going to mesh with the girls we have,” the coach said. “We’re building so we can start to get the type of players, ability-wise, that can compete with Merced.”
Rounding out the team are seniors Sephora Fidel, Amy Robles and Silvia Sosa, who attended PUC Prep. The juniors are Davina Ochoa, Naomi Oler, Naamah Fidel and Amadis Ortega.
Along with Tamayo, the Pioneers' sophomores are Eloise Tran, Alondra Zepeda, Christianne Andrianarijoana, Iraitza Barragan and Reytzel Chevez. The freshmen are Juliane Vaz, Alma Ramirez, Ashley Garner, Catherine Martinez and Kaitlyn Nakanishi.
Richie Silie, who is in his second year as Director of Athletics and Recreation at Pacific Union College, is proud to have the women’s soccer program under way.
“I’m very excited about where we’re going as a school, as an athletics program, with the soccer program. This year we decided to bring on the women’s side of soccer and that, to me, is a big step — especially in a year like this where there have been so many obstacles and where there has been so much emphasis on staying healthy and what not. This is a bright light in front of us.
“This is our first year, so we have to figure out who we are within the league. We have to figure out what type of squad we’re going to be and what kind of season it’s going to be based on our personnel. But I’m really excited about our new head coach, Shane Shelton. He is working really hard, not just to establish the program but to make it grow and bring in quality student-athletes.”
Silie said he’s met many of the women’s soccer recruits and their families during their recent visits.
“We’re looking for character first; that matters a lot to us at PUC,” Silie said. “So nowhere but up from here.”
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
