Pacific Union College Soccer: Freshmen score PUC's 1st goals of season

The Pioneers’ Feb. 21 season opener at UC Merced was postponed. A week later, they opened with a 9-0 loss at La Sierra. This past Sunday, PUC fell 12-0 at Simpson. The Pioneers (0-3 CalPac) were also scheduled to host Providence Christian on Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m., and hoping to get on the scoreboard.

“We are in a period of building,” Shelton said after the March 3 women’s game. “We have girls that have little soccer background, not a lot of high school experience or club experience, and no college experience whatsoever, and Merced is traditionally a very, very good side. I thought they dominated us from kickoff. They were able to get what they wanted when they wanted it.

“It’s a good learning tool for our girls to see what a good college side looks like and what we’re trying to become, what a cohesive team looks like. I thought the girls worked hard. They kept fighting to the last whistle.”

Shelton was particularly pleased with center back Leslie Tamayo, a sophomore from Pioneer High in Woodland.

“She was able to come up with some big tackles and keep the game closer than it could have been,” he said.

Shelton said none of the 19 players on the women’s team were recruited.