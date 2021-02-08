Pacific Union College Women’s Basketball: Crigler has to adjust after 26-point debut

“And so after that I remember Coach always telling me when I practice I have to practice at full speed — not just like set shooting, like how I was in high school. Everything is different now.”

It was during a game against host Oregon Tech when Crigler was dealt a dose of just how fast and physical the game is at the college level. She scored nine points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in 29 minutes in an 84-46 nonconference loss.

“They were grabbing her, pushing on her, and grabbing her some more,” said Glover. “She said, ‘Coach, they’re getting on me. They’re grabbing me out there.’ All I said to her was, ‘Welcome to college basketball.’

“But after that moment, she grew. She started gaining confidence in herself and started listening to the things that I was saying to her that she needed to do, to kind of counter what the other girls were doing. She became a quiet leader, real fiery, a player that had passion, and we needed that. We didn’t need the fire and brimstone conversation from me. We needed the player that was going to really rally and say, ‘Hey, let’s get after it.’