Pacific Union College Women’s Basketball: Crigler has to adjust after 26-point debut

ANGWIN — The roots run deep when it comes to the game of basketball in Olivia Crigler’s family.
Great uncle John Crigler played on the University of Kentucky’s 1957-58 national title team, known as the “Fiddlin’ Five” and coached by Adolph Rupp. The starting forward scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds in the Wildcats' 84-72 win over Seattle, led by Elgin Baylor, in the championship game.
Olivia’s father, Justin Crigler, played for Warner University, a NAIA school in Lake Wales, Fla. that is in the Sun Conference.
She and her brother, Noah Crigler, played at Holy Cross High, a private school in Covington, Ky.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Olivia, after being named to both the Division II team and All 9th Region second team by the Northern Kentucky Coaches Association in 2019, left their home in Hebron, Ky. to play for Pacific Union College in Angwin.
“I think just the idea of being out here in California, being from Kentucky, it’s completely different,” she said on Feb. 3 at Pacific Auditorium, the home of the Pacific Union men’s and women’s basketball teams. “I feel like I’ve grown up so much, being out here on my own.
“This campus is definitely very, very pretty. I get to live in Napa Valley. Not many college kids can say that. I’m really grateful to be here and what I get to experience being at PUC.”
Crigler made an immediate impact for the Pioneers. She was named honorable mention as a freshman guard on the All-California Pacific Conference team after averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during the 2019-20 season. She played both the point guard and shooting guard positions for Pacific Union (1-13 CalPac, 1-23 overall), a Seventh-day Adventist Christian liberal arts college. She was also a team captain, taking on leadership duties as a starter for each game.
She scored in double figures in 14 of the 21 games in which she played.
In her college debut, at home on Oct. 24, 2019, she made eight 3-pointers and went for a team-high 26 points in a 79-59 nonconference loss to William Jessup University of Rocklin. In the second game, a 69-39 home loss to Notre Dame de Namur of Belmont, she was held to two points. She finally bettered her debut by scoring a season-high 28 points in a 100-80 loss to visiting UC Santa Cruz on Jan. 30, 2020.
“Coach always brings up my first game,” Crigler said of PUC head coach George Glover Jr., who is in his ninth year at the helm. “The first game, nobody really knows you coming in. I don’t know what it was, but I had a really good 3-point shooting game. And that second game, they were all over me. I was so flustered because I’ve never been guarded like that. It really taught me how much of a difference college is from high school and how you have to be faster, stronger, smarter.
“And so after that I remember Coach always telling me when I practice I have to practice at full speed — not just like set shooting, like how I was in high school. Everything is different now.”
It was during a game against host Oregon Tech when Crigler was dealt a dose of just how fast and physical the game is at the college level. She scored nine points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in 29 minutes in an 84-46 nonconference loss.
“They were grabbing her, pushing on her, and grabbing her some more,” said Glover. “She said, ‘Coach, they’re getting on me. They’re grabbing me out there.’ All I said to her was, ‘Welcome to college basketball.’
“But after that moment, she grew. She started gaining confidence in herself and started listening to the things that I was saying to her that she needed to do, to kind of counter what the other girls were doing. She became a quiet leader, real fiery, a player that had passion, and we needed that. We didn’t need the fire and brimstone conversation from me. We needed the player that was going to really rally and say, ‘Hey, let’s get after it.’
“She doesn’t like losing and she doesn’t like getting beat. She wants everybody to play at her level. When she’s giving 100%, she wants everybody else playing 100%. That’s what I love about her. That’s how she earned her way. That’s how she started gravitating toward the leadership role — from my perspective — and also the captain role, because she had that leadership, the quiet leadership. It was all by example.”
Freshman standout for PUC
It was one of the best seasons of basketball by a freshman at Pacific Union in school history. Crigler scored 280 points and averaged 35 minutes per game, shooting 33 percent from the field, 28.9 percent from 3-point range and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line.
She scored 20 points and had six assists in an 87-82 loss to visiting La Sierra University of Riverside on Jan. 9, 2020.
“She’s grown a lot,” said Glover. “The first game, as she was mentioning, taught her that it’s different than high school when you step onto a college court. She learned and she made her adjustments.
“We’re fortunate to have her. I’m so glad to have her as a cornerstone moving forward with the other young ladies on the roster.”
Crigler said she was able to develop her all-around game in the last year — getting her shot off much quicker, handling the ball, making passes, defending, rebounding, and getting up and down the floor.
“Coach helped me a lot last year, developing from high school, because in high school I was really a designated spot shooter. That’s pretty much all I did in high school, bomb a bunch of threes, but Coach really helped me develop my all-around game. So I feel like after last year, I know a lot more about all-around basketball, and how to play better defense and how to break pressure and create moves and create shots for my other teammates. So I feel like mostly it’s just a lot of development coming right out of high school.
“I definitely learned how to drive more. Coach helped me become more consistent. Going into the future, I can only hope that I can go up from here. And especially with this new team coming in, I think we have a lot of good pieces that we can all work together to be really successful this season.
“With the team, I think we naturally blend together by helping each other get better.”
Crigler took on even more of a role when Glover put her at point guard, running and leading the offense. She has learned how to take the ball and drive to the basket. Working on getting off a faster release on her shot has also been an adjustment for her.
“It brings a different shooting stroke or different mechanics into play and that’s what she and I have worked a lot on in practice, on getting that timing down and she did very well,” Glover said. “She just needed to pick up the pace on it and do it a little faster.”
Crigler took on a lot last year — directing the offense as a playmaker, in particular, and as a ball distributor.
“I would say about a quarter of the way through the season, she started understanding the physicality and the speed of college basketball,” said Glover. “She learned how to handle the point guard duties. It’s something that she embraced.
“She has a pretty high basketball IQ. She picked up on stuff really well last year.”
Crigler also worked on her game and her strength last summer, at home with help from her dad.
“I feel like I know a lot more than I did last year,” she said. “I looked at film. I feel more experienced. So hopefully, that will definitely translate when we start playing again. I’m trying to broaden my game from even further than last year.”
Crigler is listed as a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard on the 2020-21 roster for PUC. It’s a young team, with five freshmen and four sophomores. Freshman point guard Cameron Genteroy is out of American Canyon High School.
“We have a lot of new faces this year,” said Crigler. “It’s completely different than last year, so we’re all trying to get to know one another and just trying to work together. That’s a big focus right now. I need to get to know my teammates really well and how we all play. The success is going to come from us as a unit.”
Opting out of Phase 1
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Union elected “to opt out of Phase 1 for both men’s and women’s basketball seasons, becoming the latest CalPac program to delay participation in the shortened 2021 season,” according to the CalPac at calpacathletics.com.
Both the men’s and women’s teams at PUC are preparing to play the second half of the season, Phase 2, starting sometime in March. The Pioneers’ schedules have not been announced.
The California Pacific Conference is an NAIA league.
“Given the multiple obstacles that the teams are facing, such as Napa County still being in purple tier and the restrictions set by the county health department, PUC administration decided that there was no scenario in which the teams would be able to practice indoors or be able to host any home games during the month of February,” the conference reported last month.
“All games will be played in accordance with local health standards with the required testing and screening.”
The PUC women’s team practices daily outside, with baskets set up next to Pacific Auditorium.
Jasmine Peete, a junior center from Riverside, returns to the Pioneers. She was named first-team All-CalPac after averaging 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.
The Pioneers are doing all they can to stay in shape, train and practice outdoors, and prepare for the season, said Crigler.
“We wake up at 7 a.m. as a team, before everybody has class, and we practice together in the freezing, freezing cold. It just proves that the team wants to get better and we’re ready for the season,” she said. “We have individual workouts. So I’ll come out here when I don’t have class and do shooting and dribbling workouts with other teammates. We will rebound for each other, then we’ll go to the track and run together. So I think even though things are how they are, if you want to get better, which our team does, then we’ll be outside until we can be in here.”
Growing up in Kentucky
Crigler was part of her high school team even during her seventh- and eighth-grade years. During the 2014-15 season, Holy Cross went 33-3 and won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state title by defeating Allen County in the finals, 35-32, in Bowling Green.
MaxPreps.com named Holy Cross to its 9th Annual MaxPreps Basketball Tour of Champions Presented by the Army National Guard.
“This exclusive honor is reserved for only 20 of the best teams in the entire country,” MaxPreps reported on April 13, 2015.
“In order to be eligible, the team not only had to be nationally ranked, but also had to win a state championship.”
Holy Cross ended the season on a 22-game winning streak, a single-season school record for wins, and ended the season ranked No. 32 in the country and was honored in May of that year by MaxPreps. The team was presented with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy.
“I’m really grateful to be from Kentucky, because the AAU tournaments and the high school competition is completely different than any other state I feel like,” said Crigler, a 2019 Holy Cross graduate. “The competition growing up was really tough, and I think that made me be a better player.”
She was 13, in the eighth grade, when Holy Cross won the title.
Crigler grew up playing basketball, starting around the third grade, and averaged 16 points per game her senior season. She played on three AAU teams: Tri State Warriors, Legacy, Cincinnati Tigers.
“My dad really inspired me to play basketball, just because of how he did it growing up and in college. That’s kind of like all I did in high school. I would miss school dances, school functions, all that stuff, because I really was focused on basketball.”
Hebron is a small community in Boone County.
“I think where I’m from, it’s very popular to play sports,” she said. “All of my friends were athletes and my high school is a really big athletic school. That really influenced who I am today. I feel like most of my life is actually centered around basketball.”
Crigler was made aware of PUC by her parents, Justin and Aimee Crigler, who had visited Napa Valley in the past.
“When I was looking for colleges,” she said, “my dad was like, ‘There is a college in Napa Valley. There’s a basketball team.’”
She visited PUC during her junior year of high school and met the players, and now she is majoring in photography.
The CalPac’s 15 schools are in California, Nevada and Arizona. Its other Northern California schools are CSU Maritime Academy of Vallejo, UC Merced, and Simpson University of Redding.
The Crigler name is big in Kentucky basketball.
The gym at Conner High in Hebron is named John Lloyd Crigler Gym after her uncle, who attended the school and worked in education as an administrator, athletic director, coach and teacher in Georgetown. John Crigler, who is from Hebron, played for Kentucky from 1955-58. As a junior, he averaged 10.1 points per game. As a senior, he averaged 13.6 points per game and was named All-Southeastern Conference. He scored 696 points and had 528 rebounds during his career at Kentucky. He shot 41.1 percent from the floor and 69.8 percent from the free-throw line.
At Hebron High, he averaged 30 points per game as a junior and 27.8 points per game as a senior. He was selected honorable mention all-state as a junior and second-team all-state as a senior. He was twice named to All-Northern Kentucky teams. He was a three-time All-Boone County League selection and a four-time All-District selection.
John Crigler passed away in 2012.
“I really just want to make my family proud, carrying on the Crigler name,” said Olivia, 19. “I feel like it’s a family thing. Growing up, some of my best memories were practicing outside every day with my dad or on trips when we went to different tournaments.
“My family has really influenced me in my sports and in college decisions.”
WATCH NOW: LONZO TO GOLDEN STATE??