Rowing: McDonald to be a Division I coxswain for Bucknell

“Second in the Patriot League is fine, but I think they have the talent to go much further,” she said. “It isn’t just having the right people, but putting them together in just the right way, that makes the difference between being good and being a great team. It is a team on the ascent that feels it has something to prove.

“That is my sweet spot. I love being the underdog. I am that cox that, if given the second (seeded) boat, I manage to find a way to beat the first boat. On paper the first boat should win, but time and time again I have managed to squeak out a win against ‘better boats.’ It could be something as small as getting us in just the right position so that when the first boat makes a minor mistake or someone catches a crab, I capitalize on it.”

She didn’t mean catching a crab literally. In rowing, it’s when the oar gets caught in the water and the handle flies back and threatens to catch the unaware rower in the chest and eject them.

Like a jockey in horse racing, the coxswain — which rhymes with “locks in” — needs to be as light as possible. McDonald doesn’t row, but she’s responsible for steering the boat and needs to be loud so she can shout instructions to the rowers in order to execute the race plan.