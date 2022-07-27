Soccer: Leal Ruiz signs with Division II Cal Poly Humboldt

Landon Leal Ruiz wanted more than great high school memories playing soccer for Vintage.

After leading the Crushers’ JV team in scoring as a freshman, he made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as a sophomore after finishing as the VVAL champions’ second-leading scorer with 12 goals and adding six assists.

Vintage went 17-4 overall and 11-1 in the VVAL and reached North Coast Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed in 2019-20. Leal Ruiz was named Napa County Newcomer of the Year that season after scoring winning goals against San Ramon Valley, Casa Grande, Petaluma and Napa High.

“He was an expert on free kicks and set pieces,” Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “His vision, work rate, and tenacity in the middle of the field many times set the tone and control of the game.”

But Leal Ruiz had accelerated his development before high school by playing for the Napa Soccer Academy, and wanted to stay on that pace by getting early exposure to college and professional scouts.

While his former teammates went 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the VVAL during a pandemic-shortened spring season in 2021, he continued to attend Vintage but played for MLS NEXT. It’s a youth soccer league in the United States and Canada that is managed, organized and controlled by Major League Soccer.

In 2007, the United States Soccer Federation created the U.S. Soccer Development Academy as a top division of youth soccer in the United States and Canada. The USSDA folded in April 2020 after suspending operations the month before to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The next day, Major League Soccer announced the formation of a new elite league intended to provide year-round high-level matches for MLS club academy teams and non-MLS academy teams that previously participated in the USSDA.

Major League Soccer officially announced it as MLS NEXT on Sept. 8, 2020, encompassing 489 teams across 113 clubs and six age groups. The league added 24 new clubs and expanded additional age groups for 16 existing clubs for the 2021–2022 season.

“I first heard of MLS NEXT at the beginning of my junior year and decided to try out for Ballistic United (of Pleasanton),” Leal Ruiz said. “I made the U-19’s and decided to play MLS NEXT over my junior year of high school. It was a sacrifice I had to make to play MLS NEXT over playing with some of my buddies."

This past winter, his high school classmates — and former teammates — made history by becoming the first Vintage soccer team to not only qualify for the Northern California regional playoffs but to win the NorCal title.

"Most kids my age would’ve picked playing their senior year for their school over MLS NEXT," Leal Ruiz said, "but I knew in the long run it would’ve helped me.”

He left the MLS NEXT team halfway through his senior year to play with a more local UPSL team, Vallejo Omega FC, which is owned by Jonathan Tzun and Julio Tzun.

“They accepted me with open arms and helped me a lot and gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent for colleges and pro teams like Oakland Roots,” Leal Ruiz said. “Playing with Vallejo Omega helped me a lot because I was no longer playing with kids I was playing against grown men with experience. Playing with Vallejo Omega helped a ton because a lot of college players played on our team and helped me get better each practice.”

He graduated from Vintage this year with a 3.0 GPA and signed with Cal Poly Humboldt to play NCAA Division II soccer for the Lumberjacks.

“School has always been a big thing for me,” said the son of Adriana and Julio César, who also has an older brother, Julio Cesar Jr., and a younger sister, Ashley. “Coming from a Mexican household, my parents always told me school is the most important thing in my life. Once soccer is done, what will I have if I didn’t go to school or get a degree? So I made sure I did the school part.

"I applied to seven schools and got into six, which made my mom and dad extremely proud. Getting a scholarship to play soccer at a university is something pretty big and that’s the least I can do to pay back my parents for all the support they have done for me and my siblings.”

Leal Ruiz said he made an official visit to Cal Poly Humboldt — to which it changed its name from Humboldt State this past January — to meet head coach Fred Jungemann in the small coastal town of Arcata in early April. Jungeman will be in his 10th season at the Lumberjacks’ helm this fall, having compiled a 53-72-10 record with them so far overall. They finished 10-5-2 and were ranked No. 14 in the nation in a United Soccer Coaches/NCAA Diivision II poll..

“I got to see Arcata and train with the team,” he said. “I knew a couple guys on the team before going up there. One of them is a longtime friend, Juan Perez, who is a Vallejo native and a current Vallejo Omega player. He grew up with my older brother and played with him when they were younger. I lived some time in Vallejo and was always around my brother and his older friends, so I’ve always looked up to Juan in a way because he was one of the first people to get out of Vallejo and play at the college level. He recently transferred to Humboldt and told Coach Fred a few things about me and got me to go visit.

“I really liked the environment Humboldt has built. They have a beautiful campus and Arcata has everything I could ask for — nothing big, but also not small. Just perfect for me. Coach Fred gave me an amazing experience and took me to some pretty good food spots.”

Leal Ruiz plans to major in kinesiology and become a physical education teacher.

“My high school coach, Alex Feliciano,” he said of Vintage’s co-coach with Javier Covarrubias, “is a P.E teacher and he is someone who I see myself in because he also played soccer and is big on exercise and motivating people to work out. He is always happy and gets kids to get out of their comfort zones.”