Soccer: Napa’s Vargas signs with Combine Academy

Before Vargas headed East to train under the well-decorated Reasso, he wanted to thank those in the Napa Valley who have made his next step possible.

“I’ve been very lucky to have been trained by some of the best coaches in this valley, from my start with the Indians at Napa Valley FC, to Napa United and, finally, NSA,” he said. “I will always be grateful to my father for coaching me and teaching me that winning is fun, for (NSA Director of Coaching) Gavin Taylor for teaching me that ‘Preparation + Opportunity = Success,’ and for (NSA) Coach Eric Branagan-Franco, who never gave up on me and believed in my talents. He was the coach who really pushed me to learn to play on both sides of the ball.

“Finally a special thank you goes to Arik Housley at Napa United/1839 FC, because he really pushed to get our generation of players to play on one team. I truly believe that team opened doors for players in this community and gave Napa recognition and credibility.

“When we were little guys, he and my father were (coaching) opposite clubs. We had a solid team at Napa Valley FC with my brother, Eli Garcia, and (LA Galaxy developmental player) Lalo Blancas and (two-time county Player of the Year) Oscar Loyola to name a few. Napa United had players like Carlos Ayala, Eddie Gonzalez and Gerardo Perez.