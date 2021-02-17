Soccer: Playing for academy pays off as Vintage grad Ceja signs with Division I UC Riverside

The Vintage High boys soccer program has been great for some 25 years, but the Crushers haven't been as great at getting players picked up by Division I colleges.
Christian Ceja knew his school in the Napa Valley was not a mecca for soccer recruiters, even though the Crushers have contended for league titles and made postseason appearances since reaching their first section final in 1997 under head coach Mike Muters.
They won their first section title in 2004 under Dennis Sweeney, and claimed another Sac-Joaquin Section crown in 2014 under Bernie Ochoa. Pandemic-permitting, Vintage will vie for its fifth consecutive league title, second straight in the Vine Valley Athletic League, later this spring under co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano.
After starting on varsity as a sophomore for the last Monticello Empire League champions and as a junior for the first VVAL champions, Ceja knew going into his senior year that he wanted to play at the next level. But the two-time all-league midfielder wanted to maximize his chances for Division I offers.
So he tried out for the San Jose Earthquakes Academy Under-18/19 team. He made it, and stuck with it, making the drive to San Jose three or four times a week for practices or games — all while still attending Vintage. The academy season usually lasts from September to June, but the 2019-20 campaign ended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The teams that I was a part of at Vintage were great teams where we had a lot of talented individuals, (but) it definitely is a step up playing for the Earthquakes,” Ceja said. “It’s more competitive in all aspects of the game. I think if you put these teams against each other, San Jose would be a more dominant team.”
Ceja wasn’t the only player Vintage lost to the academy system last year. Both Jorge Galvan — the Napa Valley Register’s 2018-19 All-County Newcomer of the Year — and Enrique Saenz were juniors on a Silicon Valley Soccer Academy team in the San Jose area in 2019-20.
“Academy teams like that play year-round and are at a really high level,” Covarrubias said. “CIF rules do not allow players to play club and high school at the same time so they were unable to play with us, unfortunately. We’re not sure if they would play this year. It just depends on if we get a high school season and if they get an academy season or not.”
Unlike at Vintage, Ceja wasn’t one of the best players on his new team and he had to keep proving he belonged.
“One thing that I learned about playing with the Quakes is how disciplined you have to be,” he said. “If you’re slacking off — whether it’s on or off the field — and not taking things serious, then there’s always someone that’s working hard for your spot.
“My decision to go to San Jose and play for the Earthquakes was a decision I felt was best for me because it was the next step for my development and also to help me get more exposure and opportunities. I think there is a lot of talent here in Napa, and having more connections with academies around us is something special.”
All the driving and learning paid off when Ceja signed with UC Riverside, a NCAA Division I school, this past Jan. 15. It was a proud moment for his parents, Ramon and Dolores Ceja.
“My father has really been there since the very beginning, helping me train,” he said. “My mother has also supported me all along, although she doesn’t like the idea of me getting hurt or anything happening to me. However, she always has some kind of food ready for me for when I come home from practice and even sometimes before, so I am very thankful for her.”
Since his graduation, Ceja has resumed trips to San Jose to train with the Earthquakes and prepare for Division I soccer.
“I commute with another player from here, so I have some company,” he said of the drive. “We play music pretty much the whole way.”
The other side of having a lot of offers is wading through them.
“As far as the recruiting process, I would say it was pretty fun and nerve-wracking. It was a big decision I had to make, as there were other schools that I also had in mind,” he said. “I think what caught my eye about UCR was the style of play, which made me fit it in perfectly, as well as the environment within the team. It was very well-connected.
“It is also a program that is up and coming after winning their first Big West championship in 2018. They had been trying to recruit me since my senior year. I had an official visit back in January 2020 where I got to meet the coaches and the players. I really liked the environment, there was a lot going on, campus looked great, and the players and coaches made me feel very welcomed.
“However, I decided to take a gap year and continue to play for the Quakes to see if other opportunities opened up. But a couple of months later, everything was shut down unfortunately. We still had a lot coming ahead with showcases, playoffs and tournaments to be played, and I think it would’ve been a great opportunity to showcase myself as well as to be exposed to many other soccer programs.”
Nobody plays for a professional team’s academy without wanting to turn pro some day.
“Of course, the goal is to play at a professional level wherever the opportunity comes," Ceja said. "That is the reason why I also moved to play for the Earthquakes academy as well to be in their system. Having played there opened up many opportunities. There are different pathways to become a professional, whether it’s going straight to the pros or going the college route and getting an education as well.
“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and, most importantly, my family. They have pushed me to be best I can be — especially my father, who has put in so much time with me and been everywhere with me. Soccer has been a passion of mine and I will continue to work hard to achieve my goals.”
WATCH NOW: FEB. 17 IN SPORTS HISTORY