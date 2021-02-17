Soccer: Playing for academy pays off as Vintage grad Ceja signs with Division I UC Riverside

“My decision to go to San Jose and play for the Earthquakes was a decision I felt was best for me because it was the next step for my development and also to help me get more exposure and opportunities. I think there is a lot of talent here in Napa, and having more connections with academies around us is something special.”

All the driving and learning paid off when Ceja signed with UC Riverside, a NCAA Division I school, this past Jan. 15. It was a proud moment for his parents, Ramon and Dolores Ceja.

“My father has really been there since the very beginning, helping me train,” he said. “My mother has also supported me all along, although she doesn’t like the idea of me getting hurt or anything happening to me. However, she always has some kind of food ready for me for when I come home from practice and even sometimes before, so I am very thankful for her.”

Since his graduation, Ceja has resumed trips to San Jose to train with the Earthquakes and prepare for Division I soccer.

“I commute with another player from here, so I have some company,” he said of the drive. “We play music pretty much the whole way.”

The other side of having a lot of offers is wading through them.