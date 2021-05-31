Stanford Athletics: Cardinal to host NCAA regional for baseball

Four schools on the NCAA's list of potential regional sites, released May 14, did not make the cut. Those were Charlotte, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and Southern Mississippi.

Five of the regional sites are in states where laws have been passed mandating transgender athletes to compete according to their sex at birth as opposed to their gender identity. Those states are Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The NCAA Board of Governors last month issued a statement opposed to those laws and warned it could pass over those states when selecting sites for championship events.

The Board of Governors said it would “closely monitor" the dozens of states where transgender sports legislation has been considered, but the issue did not affect where softball or baseball regionals are played this year.

Cardinal women 2nd in NCAA rowing

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Texas women took first with a time of 6:17.387 in the varsity eights grand final, and the Longhorns won their first national title in the NCAA rowing championship on Sunday.