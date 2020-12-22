Stanford Basketball: No. 1 Cardinal women overcome 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49

But the Cardinal got tested against the Bruins, who took a one-point lead in the second quarter, trailed by six points in the third and didn't fall behind by double digits until late in the fourth, when Stanford outscored UCLA 18-12.

The Cardinal scored its fewest points of the season and committed a season-high 16 turnovers.

“We were within arm’s reach for most of the game," UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere said. “I’m proud of our fight, but I know we can learn so much from this game.”

Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Bessoir, a freshman from Germany, added 15 points for the Bruins (5-2, 3-2). They shot just 27% from the floor and were 6 of 28 from 3-point range.

“Some of those 3s were not 3s in rhythm that we create as a team. They were more panic 3s,” UCLA head coach Cori Close said.

UCLA got to 47-43 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Lindsey Corsaro. Williams made 1 of 2 free throws before Brink scored six points in a row to extend Stanford's lead to 54-45.

In the second quarter, the Bruins outscored the Cardinal 14-4, including six by Onyenware, to take their first lead of the game, 26-25. The Cardinal regrouped and scored six consecutive points to lead 31-26 at halftime.