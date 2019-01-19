PULLMAN, Wash. — Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday.
The Cougars pulled within 69-64 on Robert Franks' two free throws with 2:28 left but then knocked a potential defensive rebound out of bounds. Bryce Wills made an easy dunk on the next possession to extend the lead and Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) scored six unanswered points in the final 55 seconds.
"I liked how we shot a good percentage and most of the shots were clean looks," said Stanford head coach Jerod Haase. "I was really excited about that."
Leading scorer and star forward KZ Okpala for Stanford sat out the game because of back spasms.
Five Stanford players scored in double figures. Josh Sharma finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Wills had 13 points with eight boards. Oscar da Silva added 12 points and Marcus Sheffield finished with 11 points.
"For Stanford missing their best player, they played extremely poised in the game," said WSU head coach Ernie Kent. "Particularly to close the half and to close the game, they were excellent at controlling clock and they were excellent at their last second decision making."
CJ Elleby scored 18 points and nine rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Stanford led 39-35 at the break and started the second half on an 8-4 run, but WSU scored seven straight in 32 seconds to close to 47-46. A layup from Elleby followed by a steal and assist from Ali to Viont'e Daniels for a layup and a foul on the next possession brought the home crowd to its feet.
The Cardinal answered with three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to extend the lead once again. Da Silva, Sheffield and Davis all had 3's during the run, making it 56-48 with 12 minutes left. Stanford would not trail the rest of the way.
"On the road it is always difficult and being able to get a split is an important thing," Haase said. "We go back home for a couple games, so we will hopefully take some momentum and grow from this, but we are certainly excited about the win today."
The Cardinal got a much-needed win against a terrible team after getting beaten up Thursday by Washington, 80-64. The Cardinal look to right the ship with KZ Okpala leading them after a bad start to Pac-12 play. Okpala missed Saturday's game because of back spasms.
Stanford plays Utah on Thursday.
Washington 71, California 52
SEATTLE — Dominic Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench, Matisse Thybulle added 13 points, and Washington improved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season with a 71-52 win over California on Saturday.
Washington (14-4 overall) missed 13 of its first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half, trailing by as many as 11. But the Huskies, sparked by Green's shooting from deep, rallied to take the lead before halftime and pulled away in the second half. Washington was fortunate to make 10 3-pointers as it struggled to get inside looks against Cal's zone defense.
Paris Austin and Andre Kelly led Cal (5-13, 0-6) with 12 points each, but the Golden Bears lost their seventh straight despite giving Washington problems in the first half. The 52 points were a season-low for Cal, and the Bears shot just 30.5 percent, hitting a season-worst one 3-pointer.
"We battled tonight, we just couldn't hit a shot," Cal head coach Wyking Jones said. "We started the game out getting stops and getting out in transition and I was happy to see that, but we really struggled against their half-court zone."
Cal's leading scorer, Justice Sueing, was 2-of-11 shooting and finished with eight points. He was averaging 14.4 entering the game.
The Bears were 1 of 15 on 3s, the fifth time in the past seven games a team has shot under 30 percent from deep against Washington.
Cal returns home to face Colorado on Thursday.